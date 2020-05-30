All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 18022 MALAKAI ISLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
18022 MALAKAI ISLE
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:25 AM

18022 MALAKAI ISLE

18022 Malakai Isle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

18022 Malakai Isle Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Cory Lake Isles

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Picture Perfect and Move-in-ready! A Rare find…Live in the heart of New Tampa while enjoying the feeling of Island living in the highly sought-after waterfront & guard gated community neighborhood of Cory Lake. Stunning 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 3 car garages, huge screened lanai with pavers, enormous balcony overlooking the waters from the master bedroom. Beautiful Florida lifestyle, with barrel tile roof, Brick paver driveway, dock & lift. This home has it all…that is the reason you moved to Florida. Right? Right! This home has an abundance of upgrades. Kitchen with 42” maple cabinets, granite, stainless appliances. Guest bedroom downstairs with hardwood flooring, bath with access to lanai & dock. Formal living & dining room with easy to care hardwood floors. Foyer & all wet areas have ceramic tile. The enormous upstairs master suite with sitting room, two sets of French doors leads to the screened-in balcony with views of the canal. The master spa-like bath offers His & Hers bath areas with connecting shower, 2 large his & hers closets. Three other bedrooms and 2 additional baths upstairs. This fabulous home is wired for surround sound, dock with electric, 2 Ac system one was replaced, fenced yard & so much more. Cory Lake Isle amenities include a 165 acres lake for boating & skiing, hockey/skate rink, community pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, beach volleyball, playgrounds, clubhouse, fitness facility, community pool. Rent includes yard maintenance. Welcome, home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18022 MALAKAI ISLE have any available units?
18022 MALAKAI ISLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 18022 MALAKAI ISLE have?
Some of 18022 MALAKAI ISLE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18022 MALAKAI ISLE currently offering any rent specials?
18022 MALAKAI ISLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18022 MALAKAI ISLE pet-friendly?
No, 18022 MALAKAI ISLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 18022 MALAKAI ISLE offer parking?
Yes, 18022 MALAKAI ISLE offers parking.
Does 18022 MALAKAI ISLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18022 MALAKAI ISLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18022 MALAKAI ISLE have a pool?
Yes, 18022 MALAKAI ISLE has a pool.
Does 18022 MALAKAI ISLE have accessible units?
No, 18022 MALAKAI ISLE does not have accessible units.
Does 18022 MALAKAI ISLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18022 MALAKAI ISLE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Montague
9567 Sunbelt St
Tampa, FL 33635
Bainbridge Ybor City
1512 E 12th Ave
Tampa, FL 33605
The Morrison
936 S Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Radius Palms
14501 Caribbean Breeze Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
Manor Riverwalk
202 S Parker St
Tampa, FL 33606
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
Grand Pavilion
3110 Grand Pavilion Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
The Vendome
1710 W Jetton Ave
Tampa, FL 33606

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College