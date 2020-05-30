18022 MALAKAI ISLE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Picture Perfect and Move-in-ready! A Rare find…Live in the heart of New Tampa while enjoying the feeling of Island living in the highly sought-after waterfront & guard gated community neighborhood of Cory Lake. Stunning 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 3 car garages, huge screened lanai with pavers, enormous balcony overlooking the waters from the master bedroom. Beautiful Florida lifestyle, with barrel tile roof, Brick paver driveway, dock & lift. This home has it all…that is the reason you moved to Florida. Right? Right! This home has an abundance of upgrades. Kitchen with 42” maple cabinets, granite, stainless appliances. Guest bedroom downstairs with hardwood flooring, bath with access to lanai & dock. Formal living & dining room with easy to care hardwood floors. Foyer & all wet areas have ceramic tile. The enormous upstairs master suite with sitting room, two sets of French doors leads to the screened-in balcony with views of the canal. The master spa-like bath offers His & Hers bath areas with connecting shower, 2 large his & hers closets. Three other bedrooms and 2 additional baths upstairs. This fabulous home is wired for surround sound, dock with electric, 2 Ac system one was replaced, fenced yard & so much more. Cory Lake Isle amenities include a 165 acres lake for boating & skiing, hockey/skate rink, community pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, beach volleyball, playgrounds, clubhouse, fitness facility, community pool. Rent includes yard maintenance. Welcome, home!