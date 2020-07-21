17827 ARBOR GREENE DRIVE

Amenities
A little Florida rain can't bring you down in this home!! Located in the highly desired Enclave of Arbor Greene, this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with an office and bonus room is spectacular! The kitchen features 42" maple cabinetry, granite counter tops, built in refrigerator with paneled doors, stainless steel appliances and a walk in pantry. The master bath has dual sinks, a garden Jacuzzi tub with separate shower stall and his and her closets. The heated pool and spa with no backyard neighbors offers a priceless sunset! The 24-hour guard gated community with multi-million dollar clubhouse features a lap pool, resort-style pool, fitness center, playground, tennis, and walking trails. Call for your private showing today!