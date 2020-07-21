All apartments in Tampa
Last updated August 17 2019 at 3:29 AM

17827 ARBOR GREENE DRIVE

17827 Arbor Greene Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17827 Arbor Greene Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Arbor Green

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
A little Florida rain can't bring you down in this home!! Located in the highly desired Enclave of Arbor Greene, this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with an office and bonus room is spectacular! The kitchen features 42" maple cabinetry, granite counter tops, built in refrigerator with paneled doors, stainless steel appliances and a walk in pantry. The master bath has dual sinks, a garden Jacuzzi tub with separate shower stall and his and her closets. The heated pool and spa with no backyard neighbors offers a priceless sunset! The 24-hour guard gated community with multi-million dollar clubhouse features a lap pool, resort-style pool, fitness center, playground, tennis, and walking trails. Call for your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17827 ARBOR GREENE DRIVE have any available units?
17827 ARBOR GREENE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 17827 ARBOR GREENE DRIVE have?
Some of 17827 ARBOR GREENE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17827 ARBOR GREENE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
17827 ARBOR GREENE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17827 ARBOR GREENE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 17827 ARBOR GREENE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 17827 ARBOR GREENE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 17827 ARBOR GREENE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 17827 ARBOR GREENE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17827 ARBOR GREENE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17827 ARBOR GREENE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 17827 ARBOR GREENE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 17827 ARBOR GREENE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 17827 ARBOR GREENE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 17827 ARBOR GREENE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17827 ARBOR GREENE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
