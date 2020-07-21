17827 ARBOR GREENE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

A little Florida rain can't bring you down in this home!! Located in the highly desired Enclave of Arbor Greene, this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with an office and bonus room is spectacular! The kitchen features 42" maple cabinetry, granite counter tops, built in refrigerator with paneled doors, stainless steel appliances and a walk in pantry. The master bath has dual sinks, a garden Jacuzzi tub with separate shower stall and his and her closets. The heated pool and spa with no backyard neighbors offers a priceless sunset! The 24-hour guard gated community with multi-million dollar clubhouse features a lap pool, resort-style pool, fitness center, playground, tennis, and walking trails. Call for your private showing today!