1725 W Arch St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

North Hyde Park Vintage Home Awaits YOU! Warm and inviting 2/1 home with covered front porch. carpeted living and dining room combo. Kitchen has ceramic tile, double stainless-steel sink, ample built in cabinetry with additional storage in the pantry. Bedrooms are spacious and can easily accommodate a queen or full bedroom set with abundant closets. Shared full bathroom with a tub/shower combo. Linen closet in the hallway for extra storage. There is also an inside utility room with washer and dryer for your convenience. Inside utility offers a washer and dryer set. Massive backyard to enjoy the evenings or entertaining family and friends. No utilities included in this pet friendly home up to 35 lbs. Do not want to miss this opportunity to live minutes from major highways, historic district of Tampa, schools including Blake High School and University of Tampa, shopping, airport and so much more! Occupied, Available 9/1/2020. Virtual Video Only. Virtual Video Tour: https://youtu.be/ezBneeC77X8