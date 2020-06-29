All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:30 AM

1725 W Arch St

1725 West Arch Street · (813) 251-0001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1725 West Arch Street, Tampa, FL 33607
North Hyde Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
North Hyde Park Vintage Home Awaits YOU! Warm and inviting 2/1 home with covered front porch. carpeted living and dining room combo. Kitchen has ceramic tile, double stainless-steel sink, ample built in cabinetry with additional storage in the pantry. Bedrooms are spacious and can easily accommodate a queen or full bedroom set with abundant closets. Shared full bathroom with a tub/shower combo. Linen closet in the hallway for extra storage. There is also an inside utility room with washer and dryer for your convenience. Inside utility offers a washer and dryer set. Massive backyard to enjoy the evenings or entertaining family and friends. No utilities included in this pet friendly home up to 35 lbs. Do not want to miss this opportunity to live minutes from major highways, historic district of Tampa, schools including Blake High School and University of Tampa, shopping, airport and so much more! Occupied, Available 9/1/2020. Virtual Video Only. Virtual Video Tour: https://youtu.be/ezBneeC77X8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 W Arch St have any available units?
1725 W Arch St has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1725 W Arch St have?
Some of 1725 W Arch St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 W Arch St currently offering any rent specials?
1725 W Arch St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 W Arch St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1725 W Arch St is pet friendly.
Does 1725 W Arch St offer parking?
No, 1725 W Arch St does not offer parking.
Does 1725 W Arch St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1725 W Arch St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 W Arch St have a pool?
No, 1725 W Arch St does not have a pool.
Does 1725 W Arch St have accessible units?
No, 1725 W Arch St does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 W Arch St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 W Arch St does not have units with dishwashers.
