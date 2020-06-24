All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17112 Carrington Park Dr. # 911

17112 Carrington Park Dr 911 · No Longer Available
Location

17112 Carrington Park Dr 911, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
One Bedroom For Rent In Tampa Palms! - Come see this spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit for rent located in desirable Jade at Tampa Palms. This unit is located on the third floor which boast high ceilings. The master bedroom features an attached bath. The living room features a large window which lets in tons of natural light. The unit has carpet flooring throughout. Available for immediate occupancy! Additional HOA approval required.

Jade at Tampa Palms is a centrally located condominium community in Tampa Palms just South of where Bruce B. Downs crosses I-75. One of several New Tampa condo conversions the past few years. Jade at Tampa Palms has the benefit of being walking distance to restaurants and shops and is minutes from USF, University Community Hospital and Veterans Hospital.

Rent: $925.00
Security Deposit: $925.00
Beds: 1
Bath: 1

For more information please contact:
WestCoast Management and Realty, Inc.
813-908-0766

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3777445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17112 Carrington Park Dr. # 911 have any available units?
17112 Carrington Park Dr. # 911 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 17112 Carrington Park Dr. # 911 currently offering any rent specials?
17112 Carrington Park Dr. # 911 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17112 Carrington Park Dr. # 911 pet-friendly?
No, 17112 Carrington Park Dr. # 911 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 17112 Carrington Park Dr. # 911 offer parking?
No, 17112 Carrington Park Dr. # 911 does not offer parking.
Does 17112 Carrington Park Dr. # 911 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17112 Carrington Park Dr. # 911 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17112 Carrington Park Dr. # 911 have a pool?
No, 17112 Carrington Park Dr. # 911 does not have a pool.
Does 17112 Carrington Park Dr. # 911 have accessible units?
No, 17112 Carrington Park Dr. # 911 does not have accessible units.
Does 17112 Carrington Park Dr. # 911 have units with dishwashers?
No, 17112 Carrington Park Dr. # 911 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17112 Carrington Park Dr. # 911 have units with air conditioning?
No, 17112 Carrington Park Dr. # 911 does not have units with air conditioning.
