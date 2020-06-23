All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 9 2019 at 2:15 PM

16304 PARKSTONE PALMS COURT

16304 Parkstone Palms Court · No Longer Available
Location

16304 Parkstone Palms Court, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Fantastic Gated Tampa Palms location. This is the largest floorplan of the townhomes in this neighborhood with over 2,200 sq. ft. of air-conditioned comfort. 3 bedrooms and 2 ½ baths. The 1st floor main living area has separate formal dining, spacious family room, kitchen, 1/2 bath and with an additional first floor room perfect for an Office/Den/Study/Additional 4th Sleeping Room. Family room connects to a screened in porch and a separate open-air patio with room for grilling and entertaining. The 2nd floor Master Bedroom is truly special like 2 rooms in 1 w/ a sitting area & living area attached along w/ a very large walk-in closet. It could be used for an extra office or workout room. The 2nd floor also includes two bedrooms that have very deep & spacious closets that share a full bath. Plenty of storage throughout the home. All appliances including washer and dryer. Ceramic tile and laminate wood flooring throughout, with high ceilings and some crown molding downstairs. 1 car attached garage. Located in quiet and tranquil Emerald Pointe which allows for great commuting with nearby I-75, Bruce B Downs and Bearss Avenue giving access for restaurants, entertainment and malls minutes away. Available June 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16304 PARKSTONE PALMS COURT have any available units?
16304 PARKSTONE PALMS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 16304 PARKSTONE PALMS COURT have?
Some of 16304 PARKSTONE PALMS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16304 PARKSTONE PALMS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
16304 PARKSTONE PALMS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16304 PARKSTONE PALMS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 16304 PARKSTONE PALMS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 16304 PARKSTONE PALMS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 16304 PARKSTONE PALMS COURT offers parking.
Does 16304 PARKSTONE PALMS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16304 PARKSTONE PALMS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16304 PARKSTONE PALMS COURT have a pool?
No, 16304 PARKSTONE PALMS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 16304 PARKSTONE PALMS COURT have accessible units?
No, 16304 PARKSTONE PALMS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 16304 PARKSTONE PALMS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16304 PARKSTONE PALMS COURT has units with dishwashers.
