16174 COLCHESTER PALMS DRIVE
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:19 AM

16174 COLCHESTER PALMS DRIVE

16174 Colchester Palms Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16174 Colchester Palms Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lovely and Elegant five bedroom four bathroom three car garage home with pool sitting on a corner lot in Tampa Palms. Ceramic tile, wood flooring, carpet, plantation shutters, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, and mature landscaping works together to bring this home alive. Formal dining room, living room, spacious family room, one bedroom, pool bath, breakfast nook, and kitchen with island make up the first floor of the home. Moving upstairs you find the master bedroom plus three additional bedrooms, and a bonus room. The spacious master bedroom has a door leading out to the balcony overlooking the grounds. Master bath offers a garden tub, walk-in shower, and dual sinks. Huge walk-in closet. Sliding glass doors from the breakfast area opens to the screened-in lanai and pool. Relax and enjoy. Kitchen housing stainless steel appliances and an island with storage overlooks granite bar and into the family room. The family room overlooks screened-in lanai and pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16174 COLCHESTER PALMS DRIVE have any available units?
16174 COLCHESTER PALMS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 16174 COLCHESTER PALMS DRIVE have?
Some of 16174 COLCHESTER PALMS DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16174 COLCHESTER PALMS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16174 COLCHESTER PALMS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16174 COLCHESTER PALMS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16174 COLCHESTER PALMS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 16174 COLCHESTER PALMS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16174 COLCHESTER PALMS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 16174 COLCHESTER PALMS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16174 COLCHESTER PALMS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16174 COLCHESTER PALMS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 16174 COLCHESTER PALMS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 16174 COLCHESTER PALMS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16174 COLCHESTER PALMS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16174 COLCHESTER PALMS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16174 COLCHESTER PALMS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

