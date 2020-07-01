1528 W RIVER SHORE WAY

Amenities
Virtual tours only. Updated 3 bedroom / 2 bath home near the river in the quiet neighborhood of Wellswood! Property features a 2018 roof and a newer HVAC system. This split floor plan single family home comes with a spacious kitchen with new cabinetry, granite countertops, all new stainless steel appliances and opens up to a combination living and dining area. Perfect for entertaining! Minutes to Seminole Heights' hot spots, Downtown, and the Tampa International Airport makes this centrally located home ideal for any commuter.