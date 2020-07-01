All apartments in Tampa
1528 W RIVER SHORE WAY
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

1528 W RIVER SHORE WAY

1528 West River Shore Way · No Longer Available
Location

1528 West River Shore Way, Tampa, FL 33603
Wellswood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Virtual tours only. Updated 3 bedroom / 2 bath home near the river in the quiet neighborhood of Wellswood! Property features a 2018 roof and a newer HVAC system. This split floor plan single family home comes with a spacious kitchen with new cabinetry, granite countertops, all new stainless steel appliances and opens up to a combination living and dining area. Perfect for entertaining! Minutes to Seminole Heights' hot spots, Downtown, and the Tampa International Airport makes this centrally located home ideal for any commuter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1528 W RIVER SHORE WAY have any available units?
1528 W RIVER SHORE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1528 W RIVER SHORE WAY have?
Some of 1528 W RIVER SHORE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1528 W RIVER SHORE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1528 W RIVER SHORE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1528 W RIVER SHORE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1528 W RIVER SHORE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1528 W RIVER SHORE WAY offer parking?
No, 1528 W RIVER SHORE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 1528 W RIVER SHORE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1528 W RIVER SHORE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1528 W RIVER SHORE WAY have a pool?
No, 1528 W RIVER SHORE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1528 W RIVER SHORE WAY have accessible units?
No, 1528 W RIVER SHORE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1528 W RIVER SHORE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1528 W RIVER SHORE WAY has units with dishwashers.

