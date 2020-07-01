1528 W RIVER SHORE WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Virtual tours only. Updated 3 bedroom / 2 bath home near the river in the quiet neighborhood of Wellswood! Property features a 2018 roof and a newer HVAC system. This split floor plan single family home comes with a spacious kitchen with new cabinetry, granite countertops, all new stainless steel appliances and opens up to a combination living and dining area. Perfect for entertaining! Minutes to Seminole Heights' hot spots, Downtown, and the Tampa International Airport makes this centrally located home ideal for any commuter.