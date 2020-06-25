All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 1528 W Broad St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1528 W Broad St
Last updated April 15 2019 at 10:43 PM

1528 W Broad St

1528 West Broad Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1528 West Broad Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Lowry Park Central

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tastefully REMODELED DREAM HOME!!!!! Beautiful fully updated home. Open floor plan perfect for entertaining! FRESH PAINT INSIDE AND OUT!!!! New Roof/ New AC! Beautiful laminate flooring and custom Ceramic Tile throughout. Spacious 3rd bedroom with a massive laundy room/ storage room/ workshop off the kitchen! Master bedroom has with its own private entrance ideal for a mother in law suite. The brand new kitchen is a chefGÇÖs delight with NEW all wood cabinets, Custom Granite Counter tops and brand new appliance package! Updated bathrooms with custom vanities and counter tops and custom tile shower surrounds!!! Large backyard ideal for pets and entertaining!!! New lighting and plumbing fixtures. Located in the heart of Tampa, close to Lowry Park Zoo and everything the area has to offer! Hurry, this will not last long!!!!!!!

Listing Courtesy Of STAR BAY REALTY CORP.
Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Listing Courtesy Of STAR BAY REALTY CORP.

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1528 W Broad St have any available units?
1528 W Broad St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1528 W Broad St have?
Some of 1528 W Broad St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1528 W Broad St currently offering any rent specials?
1528 W Broad St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1528 W Broad St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1528 W Broad St is pet friendly.
Does 1528 W Broad St offer parking?
No, 1528 W Broad St does not offer parking.
Does 1528 W Broad St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1528 W Broad St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1528 W Broad St have a pool?
No, 1528 W Broad St does not have a pool.
Does 1528 W Broad St have accessible units?
No, 1528 W Broad St does not have accessible units.
Does 1528 W Broad St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1528 W Broad St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl
Tampa, FL 33606
Beach Club
6904 Ralston Place Drive
Tampa, FL 33614
Audubon Village
5830 Memorial Hwy
Tampa, FL 33615
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane
Tampa, FL 33637
Arbour Ponds
2901 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33607
500 Harbour Island
500 Knights Run Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway
Tampa, FL 33637
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College