Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH DUPLEX. Just Renovated. Located in University Square neighborhood, on a nice street with a large backyard. Granite counters, new kitchen cabinets, all new appliances, new floors new windows, new bathroom. Patio with Large Yard. Laundry room with hook ups. Ready for the right tenant to enjoy living in a beautiful home. Good Employment History. Verifiable Employment and Monthly Income. Background Check and Credit Check are Required. No Evictions.