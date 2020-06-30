All apartments in Tampa
1433 HARBOUR WALK ROAD
1433 HARBOUR WALK ROAD

1433 Harbour Walk Road · (813) 682-4316
Location

1433 Harbour Walk Road, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,250

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1614 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Furnished Townhome Behind the Gates! Beautifully appointed 3BR/2.5BTH + Bonus Room and 2 car garage. No neighbors above or below in this well appointed townhome. Located on Harbour Island, the hottest market in Tampa. This beautiful home has been recently renovated with all new hardwood floors, fresh interior paint, and light fixtures. Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters and NEW brick paver patio just installed in the private courtyard. Great Park across the street! LL Bonus room would make a great 2nd family room or office. Harbour Island is an upscale, low maintenance community with a great pool area and 24 hour security guard. Everything that Downtown/Riverwalk/Channelside has to offer is now at your fingertips. A short walk to Amalie Arena and Channelside. Leave your car parked and Bike, Trolley, Paddle Board or Water Taxi to restaurants, shops and night life. Brand new water heater and all appliances including washer/dryer stay. Comes completely furnished ready to move in! Available for a 6 or 9 month lease. Tenant pays water and electric. Pet allowed upon owner approval. Schedule a showing today to tour this immaculate home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1433 HARBOUR WALK ROAD have any available units?
1433 HARBOUR WALK ROAD has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1433 HARBOUR WALK ROAD have?
Some of 1433 HARBOUR WALK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1433 HARBOUR WALK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1433 HARBOUR WALK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 HARBOUR WALK ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1433 HARBOUR WALK ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 1433 HARBOUR WALK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1433 HARBOUR WALK ROAD offers parking.
Does 1433 HARBOUR WALK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1433 HARBOUR WALK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 HARBOUR WALK ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1433 HARBOUR WALK ROAD has a pool.
Does 1433 HARBOUR WALK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1433 HARBOUR WALK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 HARBOUR WALK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1433 HARBOUR WALK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
