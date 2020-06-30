1433 HARBOUR WALK ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking pool garage

Furnished Townhome Behind the Gates! Beautifully appointed 3BR/2.5BTH + Bonus Room and 2 car garage. No neighbors above or below in this well appointed townhome. Located on Harbour Island, the hottest market in Tampa. This beautiful home has been recently renovated with all new hardwood floors, fresh interior paint, and light fixtures. Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters and NEW brick paver patio just installed in the private courtyard. Great Park across the street! LL Bonus room would make a great 2nd family room or office. Harbour Island is an upscale, low maintenance community with a great pool area and 24 hour security guard. Everything that Downtown/Riverwalk/Channelside has to offer is now at your fingertips. A short walk to Amalie Arena and Channelside. Leave your car parked and Bike, Trolley, Paddle Board or Water Taxi to restaurants, shops and night life. Brand new water heater and all appliances including washer/dryer stay. Comes completely furnished ready to move in! Available for a 6 or 9 month lease. Tenant pays water and electric. Pet allowed upon owner approval. Schedule a showing today to tour this immaculate home.