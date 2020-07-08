132 S Obrien St

Amenities

granite counters garage walk in closets gym pool pool table

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool pool table garage media room

Beautiful Cordoba beach condo. 2BD / 2BA - Luxury 2-story townhouse comes with 1 car garage! South Tampa in the heart of Westshore District. This townhouse features fully appointed kitchen with oak cabinets and granite countertops, wood and tile floors pair with high ceilings. Dining area separated from living room area. Open Layout. Master bedroom has large walk-in closets. Neutral colors throughout. Private 1 car garage with plenty of storage space. Full service of amenities. The community features beautifully landscaped grounds with fountains, a courtyard and arbors. There's a clubhouse, resort style pool, 24 hour business center, state of the art fitness center, billiard room and media room. Great location, right across from Westshore Mall, to get almost anywhere. Howard Franklin Bridge, Veterans Expressway, Downtown Tampa, Airport, I-275, Macdill Airforce Base. All major shopping, Beaches, night life.