All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 132 S Obrien St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
132 S Obrien St
Last updated November 25 2019 at 11:07 PM

132 S Obrien St

132 South Obrien Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Beach Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

132 South Obrien Street, Tampa, FL 33609
Beach Park

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
media room
Beautiful Cordoba beach condo. 2BD / 2BA - Luxury 2-story townhouse comes with 1 car garage! South Tampa in the heart of Westshore District. This townhouse features fully appointed kitchen with oak cabinets and granite countertops, wood and tile floors pair with high ceilings. Dining area separated from living room area. Open Layout. Master bedroom has large walk-in closets. Neutral colors throughout. Private 1 car garage with plenty of storage space. Full service of amenities. The community features beautifully landscaped grounds with fountains, a courtyard and arbors. There's a clubhouse, resort style pool, 24 hour business center, state of the art fitness center, billiard room and media room. Great location, right across from Westshore Mall, to get almost anywhere. Howard Franklin Bridge, Veterans Expressway, Downtown Tampa, Airport, I-275, Macdill Airforce Base. All major shopping, Beaches, night life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 S Obrien St have any available units?
132 S Obrien St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 132 S Obrien St have?
Some of 132 S Obrien St's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 S Obrien St currently offering any rent specials?
132 S Obrien St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 S Obrien St pet-friendly?
No, 132 S Obrien St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 132 S Obrien St offer parking?
Yes, 132 S Obrien St offers parking.
Does 132 S Obrien St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 S Obrien St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 S Obrien St have a pool?
Yes, 132 S Obrien St has a pool.
Does 132 S Obrien St have accessible units?
No, 132 S Obrien St does not have accessible units.
Does 132 S Obrien St have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 S Obrien St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cooper's Pond
3701 Fountain Mist Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
Novus Westshore
4310 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
Solis at Ballast Point
6306 S MacDill Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
The Lodge at Hidden River
14059 Riveredge Drive
Tampa, FL 33637
Lantower Westshore
4504 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
The Park at Lake Magdalene
13401 Park Lake Drive
Tampa, FL 33618

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College