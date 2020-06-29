1252 E 113TH AVENUE

Amenities
Everything Brand New
Only 1.5 Miles away from USF and close to Florida Hospital, and the VA Hospital.
Condo 336 Sq Ft with a bathroom and kitchen. Everything BRAND NEW to your style, hardwood flooring, tile, New Kitchen Cabinets and Bathroom New appliances, A/C wall unit, fixtures, and more.
Pool viewing and Gated community with 24Hrs Security.
Amenities:
Laundry Facilities
Pool
Fitness Center
Deposit $500
1yr Contarct for a monthly Rent $800/ No PETS
$50 per applicant
Drive by the studio before you call/text me
1252 E 113th Street Tampa