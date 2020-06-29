All apartments in Tampa
Last updated February 24 2020 at 1:07 AM

1252 E 113TH AVENUE

1252 East 113th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1252 East 113th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33612
North Tampa

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Everything Brand New
Only 1.5 Miles away from USF and close to Florida Hospital, and the VA Hospital.
Condo 336 Sq Ft with a bathroom and kitchen. Everything BRAND NEW to your style, hardwood flooring, tile, New Kitchen Cabinets and Bathroom New appliances, A/C wall unit, fixtures, and more.
Pool viewing and Gated community with 24Hrs Security.
Amenities:
Laundry Facilities
Pool
Fitness Center
Deposit $500
1yr Contarct for a monthly Rent $800/ No PETS
$50 per applicant
Drive by the studio before you call/text me
1252 E 113th Street Tampa

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1252 E 113TH AVENUE have any available units?
1252 E 113TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1252 E 113TH AVENUE have?
Some of 1252 E 113TH AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1252 E 113TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1252 E 113TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1252 E 113TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1252 E 113TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1252 E 113TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1252 E 113TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1252 E 113TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1252 E 113TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1252 E 113TH AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 1252 E 113TH AVENUE has a pool.
Does 1252 E 113TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1252 E 113TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1252 E 113TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1252 E 113TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
