1252 E 113TH AVENUE

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool

Everything Brand New

Only 1.5 Miles away from USF and close to Florida Hospital, and the VA Hospital.

Condo 336 Sq Ft with a bathroom and kitchen. Everything BRAND NEW to your style, hardwood flooring, tile, New Kitchen Cabinets and Bathroom New appliances, A/C wall unit, fixtures, and more.

Pool viewing and Gated community with 24Hrs Security.

Deposit $500

1yr Contarct for a monthly Rent $800/ No PETS

$50 per applicant

Drive by the studio before you call/text me

1252 E 113th Street Tampa