1219 E Frierson Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Seminole Heights offers this 2-bedroom and 1 bath Cottage. Open and inviting front porch allows you to enjoy reading the morning paper or enjoying a cold beverage or observe your flower beds that surround the front porch. Open floor plan with stunning wood and tile flooring and neutral colors awaiting the warmth of your touch. Open floor plan for easy access to your spacious living room with plenty of windows to view the front and backyard. Efficiency at its best in this galley style kitchen with plenty of cupboard and counter space to prepare the family meals or snack at the built-in breakfast bar that offers additional storage underneath or a secret bar whichever is more. Follow the hallway to your spacious bedrooms that share a full hallway bathroom with additional storage offered in the linen closet. Step out into your back yard using the front or back door as you admire the mature landscaping offering plenty of shade in your backyard oasis. Easy commute to all of the popular eateries and attractions Seminole Heights in known for. Available NOW!!!