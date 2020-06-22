1208 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED - Channelside Gem available for rent! This 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo in Grand Central is on the 10th floor with an oversized balcony poised for great views of the Channelside and downtown Tampa. The unit comes fully . The home features extra windows for natural light and hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has modern cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel Viking appliances. The kitchen opens into the living and dining rooms with balcony access. Bedrooms are on opposite sides of unit, each with its own bath, and the master boasts a walk-in closet. Additional upgrades include hurricane and privacy laminate on windows as well as solar shades. The condo also comes with 2 DEDICATED PARKING SPACES. The building amenities include 2 pools, 2 hot tubs, grills, fitness center, club room, and 24 hour security. Enjoy city life with several retail stores and restaurants and bars on the ground floor, including Cena, Pour House, Aveda salon, dry cleaner, and Crunch Fitness to name a few.