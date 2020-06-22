All apartments in Tampa
1208 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD
Last updated April 17 2019 at 9:53 AM

1208 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD

1208 W Kennedy Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1208 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33602
Channel District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
FULLY FURNISHED - Channelside Gem available for rent! This 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo in Grand Central is on the 10th floor with an oversized balcony poised for great views of the Channelside and downtown Tampa. The unit comes fully . The home features extra windows for natural light and hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has modern cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel Viking appliances. The kitchen opens into the living and dining rooms with balcony access. Bedrooms are on opposite sides of unit, each with its own bath, and the master boasts a walk-in closet. Additional upgrades include hurricane and privacy laminate on windows as well as solar shades. The condo also comes with 2 DEDICATED PARKING SPACES. The building amenities include 2 pools, 2 hot tubs, grills, fitness center, club room, and 24 hour security. Enjoy city life with several retail stores and restaurants and bars on the ground floor, including Cena, Pour House, Aveda salon, dry cleaner, and Crunch Fitness to name a few.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD have any available units?
1208 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1208 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1208 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1208 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1208 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1208 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1208 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 1208 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1208 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1208 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1208 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1208 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1208 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
