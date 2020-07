Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated gym pool bbq/grill

Just Renovated 1 Bedroom with Jacuzzi - This unit is located on South Tampa second floor with balcony. Unit is currently under renovation with an estimated time of completion of January 15th. Pictures on file are of our model home. This is our last reno unit, so feel free to apply online to reserve.



(RLNE2517126)