Last updated August 16 2019 at 9:26 PM

1129 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE

1129 Shipwatch Circle · (813) 441-0400
Location

1129 Shipwatch Circle, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1685 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Picturesque waterfront townhome features distinctive floor plan with 2 bedrooms, plus a study/loft, & is located on a unique site offering large outdoor space leading to the water's edge. Architecturally dramatic with soaring 2-story cathedral ceilings & loft. Designer finishes include wood floors; crown moldings throughout; marble & granite in bathrooms; surround sound, central vacuum & 2-car garage. Located on Harbour Island, a 24-hour gated & planned community in the heart of the city with convenient access to downtown, Bayshore, I-275, Crosstown & more. Available Septembe1,2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1129 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE have any available units?
1129 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1129 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE have?
Some of 1129 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1129 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1129 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1129 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1129 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1129 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1129 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 1129 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1129 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1129 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 1129 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 1129 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1129 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1129 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1129 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
