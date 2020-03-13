1129 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Picturesque waterfront townhome features distinctive floor plan with 2 bedrooms, plus a study/loft, & is located on a unique site offering large outdoor space leading to the water's edge. Architecturally dramatic with soaring 2-story cathedral ceilings & loft. Designer finishes include wood floors; crown moldings throughout; marble & granite in bathrooms; surround sound, central vacuum & 2-car garage. Located on Harbour Island, a 24-hour gated & planned community in the heart of the city with convenient access to downtown, Bayshore, I-275, Crosstown & more. Available Septembe1,2019