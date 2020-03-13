1129 SHIPWATCH CIRCLE

Amenities
Picturesque waterfront townhome features distinctive floor plan with 2 bedrooms, plus a study/loft, & is located on a unique site offering large outdoor space leading to the water's edge. Architecturally dramatic with soaring 2-story cathedral ceilings & loft. Designer finishes include wood floors; crown moldings throughout; marble & granite in bathrooms; surround sound, central vacuum & 2-car garage. Located on Harbour Island, a 24-hour gated & planned community in the heart of the city with convenient access to downtown, Bayshore, I-275, Crosstown & more. Available Septembe1,2019