Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:19 PM

1120 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD

1120 E Kennedy Blvd Unit 815 · (813) 839-3800
Location

1120 E Kennedy Blvd Unit 815, Tampa, FL 33602
Channel District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1225 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautifully maintained studio floor-plan on the 12th floor of the West building. This homeboasts 9' 6" ceilings with beautiful views towards Ybor and Raymond James Stadium. The kitchen has stainless steel viking appliances, gas oven, range, and dryer. One of the few buildings in downtown that is equipped with gas. The community has two 9th floor pool decks with fitness center, club house, grills, spa, and plenty of space for lounging. Retail space downstairs is filling up fast and includes Be Seen Dry Cleaners, CENA (upscale Italian cuisine),City Dog Cantina (restaurant and full liquor bar), Pour House (craft beer and wine), Ginger Beard Coffee, Maloney's pub, a nail salon, and Paul Mitchell Salon 1.0. Call today to see this beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD have any available units?
1120 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1120 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1120 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1120 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 1120 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 1120 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 1120 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1120 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1120 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1120 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1120 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1120 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
