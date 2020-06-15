1120 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill hot tub

Beautifully maintained studio floor-plan on the 12th floor of the West building. This homeboasts 9' 6" ceilings with beautiful views towards Ybor and Raymond James Stadium. The kitchen has stainless steel viking appliances, gas oven, range, and dryer. One of the few buildings in downtown that is equipped with gas. The community has two 9th floor pool decks with fitness center, club house, grills, spa, and plenty of space for lounging. Retail space downstairs is filling up fast and includes Be Seen Dry Cleaners, CENA (upscale Italian cuisine),City Dog Cantina (restaurant and full liquor bar), Pour House (craft beer and wine), Ginger Beard Coffee, Maloney's pub, a nail salon, and Paul Mitchell Salon 1.0. Call today to see this beautiful home!