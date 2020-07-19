1116 W GRACE STREET

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to North Hyde Park, one of Tampa's most desired neighborhoods. This Charming 1952's South Tampa Home boasts almost 1513 SF. This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath with marvelous great room, a large formal living room and dining room. The dining room has a bar and is perfect for entertaining.laminate floors. It’s close to Downtown Tampa, the newly opened Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, Curtis Hixon Park, and just minutes from the west bank of the Hillsborough River. Also close to schools, shopping, and public transportation. Pets are OK. e! Lawn care is includ with rent.