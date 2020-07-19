All apartments in Tampa
1116 W GRACE STREET
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM

1116 W GRACE STREET

1116 W Grace St · No Longer Available
Location

1116 W Grace St, Tampa, FL 33606
West Riverfront

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to North Hyde Park, one of Tampa's most desired neighborhoods. This Charming 1952's South Tampa Home boasts almost 1513 SF. This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath with marvelous great room, a large formal living room and dining room. The dining room has a bar and is perfect for entertaining.laminate floors. It’s close to Downtown Tampa, the newly opened Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, Curtis Hixon Park, and just minutes from the west bank of the Hillsborough River. Also close to schools, shopping, and public transportation. Pets are OK. e! Lawn care is includ with rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1458 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 W GRACE STREET have any available units?
1116 W GRACE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1116 W GRACE STREET have?
Some of 1116 W GRACE STREET's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 W GRACE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1116 W GRACE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 W GRACE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1116 W GRACE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1116 W GRACE STREET offer parking?
No, 1116 W GRACE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1116 W GRACE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1116 W GRACE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 W GRACE STREET have a pool?
No, 1116 W GRACE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1116 W GRACE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1116 W GRACE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 W GRACE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1116 W GRACE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

