Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:27 AM

107 S OBRIEN STREET

107 South Obrien Street · (727) 433-4327
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

107 South Obrien Street, Tampa, FL 33609
Beach Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 217 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
You’ll be blown away by this fully updated condo from the moment you step through the front door! Located in Siena Villas in Beach Park, this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom spacious rental features a desirable layout and an ample amount of storage, spread out over 1,000sqft. Two of the property’s most highlighted features are the large walk-in closet and the additional living space, which are both located in the master bedroom. This additional square footage would be perfect for a cozy sitting area, or an in-home office/den. No detail has been overlooked in the renovation of this condo, and the impressive features don’t stop there! This condo features a galley style kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, a spacious living and dining area with travertine flooring, and vinyl plank flooring in both bedrooms. You can sit back and enjoy a Florida lifestyle by the community pool, surrounded by lush landscaping. This rental is perfectly situated just minutes away from all of your wants and needs, including shopping and dining in Westshore Plaza, I-275, and Tampa International Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 S OBRIEN STREET have any available units?
107 S OBRIEN STREET has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 S OBRIEN STREET have?
Some of 107 S OBRIEN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 S OBRIEN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
107 S OBRIEN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 S OBRIEN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 107 S OBRIEN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 107 S OBRIEN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 107 S OBRIEN STREET offers parking.
Does 107 S OBRIEN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 S OBRIEN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 S OBRIEN STREET have a pool?
Yes, 107 S OBRIEN STREET has a pool.
Does 107 S OBRIEN STREET have accessible units?
No, 107 S OBRIEN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 107 S OBRIEN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 S OBRIEN STREET has units with dishwashers.
