107 S OBRIEN STREET

You’ll be blown away by this fully updated condo from the moment you step through the front door! Located in Siena Villas in Beach Park, this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom spacious rental features a desirable layout and an ample amount of storage, spread out over 1,000sqft. Two of the property’s most highlighted features are the large walk-in closet and the additional living space, which are both located in the master bedroom. This additional square footage would be perfect for a cozy sitting area, or an in-home office/den. No detail has been overlooked in the renovation of this condo, and the impressive features don’t stop there! This condo features a galley style kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, a spacious living and dining area with travertine flooring, and vinyl plank flooring in both bedrooms. You can sit back and enjoy a Florida lifestyle by the community pool, surrounded by lush landscaping. This rental is perfectly situated just minutes away from all of your wants and needs, including shopping and dining in Westshore Plaza, I-275, and Tampa International Airport.