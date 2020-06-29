10407 VILLA VIEW CIRCLE

Amenities
Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom 2 bath unit with inside utility room. Beautiful crown molding through out. Large, spacious, ground floor unit facing a natural, more private setting. Unit faces preserve, not on the parking lot. Has a RING doorbell. Laminate flooring and tile throughout. Spacious walk in closet in master suite. Gated community close to the University of South Florida, Florida Hospital Tampa and FH Wesley chapel. H LEE Moffit Cancer center. VA Hospital. Interstate 75. Restaurants, movies and shopping just minutes away.