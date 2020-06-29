10407 VILLA VIEW CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking walk in closets ceiling fan ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom 2 bath unit with inside utility room. Beautiful crown molding through out. Large, spacious, ground floor unit facing a natural, more private setting. Unit faces preserve, not on the parking lot. Has a RING doorbell. Laminate flooring and tile throughout. Spacious walk in closet in master suite. Gated community close to the University of South Florida, Florida Hospital Tampa and FH Wesley chapel. H LEE Moffit Cancer center. VA Hospital. Interstate 75. Restaurants, movies and shopping just minutes away.