104 COLUMBIA DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking bbq/grill internet access

ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED electric, water, trash, basic cable, lawn care and even internet. UPDATED fully furnished turn key ready Davis Island townhome with private fenced back yard. Living on the island at an affordable price for this very nice 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath plus bonus room that could be use for an office, den or second bedroom with a pull-out sofa bed included. Home features include new flooring, fresh paint, new appliances, new granite, new fixtures, new bathroom vanity and more! Relax on the peaceful backyard deck or enjoy a cookout with friends, there's plenty of room for outdoor entertaining. This townhome also includes a shaded side patio sitting area. GREAT LOCATION!! Walk 3 blocks to Davis Island "Downtown District" with a great variety of restaurants. The island boasts Peter O. Knight Airport, Seaplane Basin Park, a beach, boat ramp, dog park and celebrated Davis Island Yacht Club. Commuting is a breeze from this home! Tampa General Hospital is 3 blocks away, it's mere minutes to downtown Tampa, sports venues, shopping, entertainment and 15 minutes to Tampa International Airport! Located in Plant High School district, this home is a MUST SEE!!