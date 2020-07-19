All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:53 AM

104 COLUMBIA DRIVE

104 Columbia Drive · (727) 415-2960
Location

104 Columbia Drive, Tampa, FL 33606
Davis Islands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$3,200

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED electric, water, trash, basic cable, lawn care and even internet. UPDATED fully furnished turn key ready Davis Island townhome with private fenced back yard. Living on the island at an affordable price for this very nice 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath plus bonus room that could be use for an office, den or second bedroom with a pull-out sofa bed included. Home features include new flooring, fresh paint, new appliances, new granite, new fixtures, new bathroom vanity and more! Relax on the peaceful backyard deck or enjoy a cookout with friends, there's plenty of room for outdoor entertaining. This townhome also includes a shaded side patio sitting area. GREAT LOCATION!! Walk 3 blocks to Davis Island "Downtown District" with a great variety of restaurants. The island boasts Peter O. Knight Airport, Seaplane Basin Park, a beach, boat ramp, dog park and celebrated Davis Island Yacht Club. Commuting is a breeze from this home! Tampa General Hospital is 3 blocks away, it's mere minutes to downtown Tampa, sports venues, shopping, entertainment and 15 minutes to Tampa International Airport! Located in Plant High School district, this home is a MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 COLUMBIA DRIVE have any available units?
104 COLUMBIA DRIVE has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 COLUMBIA DRIVE have?
Some of 104 COLUMBIA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 COLUMBIA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
104 COLUMBIA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 COLUMBIA DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 COLUMBIA DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 104 COLUMBIA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 104 COLUMBIA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 104 COLUMBIA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 COLUMBIA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 COLUMBIA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 104 COLUMBIA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 104 COLUMBIA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 104 COLUMBIA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 104 COLUMBIA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 COLUMBIA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
