Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:25 AM

104 CARMEL BEACH COURT

104 Carmel Beach Ct · No Longer Available
Location

104 Carmel Beach Ct, Tampa, FL 33609
Beach Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
trash valet
Located in South Tampa, come see this beautiful Mediterranean style town home in sought after Cordova Beach Park. This 3 story town home is ready for you to rent. Enter home through first level garage or front door (washer and dryer on lower level), head upstairs to second floor. Kitchen has stainless steel, granite counters, spacious living room has wood floors, sliding glass door and ceiling fan. Third floor master bedroom has spacious walk in closet, built in desk. Community has beautiful pool and gym, walking distance from unit. Close to I275, Veterans Expressway, TIA, located in central business district and neighboring Westshore Mall, restaurants, shopping and more. Rent includes water and valet trash - won't last so call for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 CARMEL BEACH COURT have any available units?
104 CARMEL BEACH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 CARMEL BEACH COURT have?
Some of 104 CARMEL BEACH COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 CARMEL BEACH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
104 CARMEL BEACH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 CARMEL BEACH COURT pet-friendly?
No, 104 CARMEL BEACH COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 104 CARMEL BEACH COURT offer parking?
Yes, 104 CARMEL BEACH COURT offers parking.
Does 104 CARMEL BEACH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 CARMEL BEACH COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 CARMEL BEACH COURT have a pool?
Yes, 104 CARMEL BEACH COURT has a pool.
Does 104 CARMEL BEACH COURT have accessible units?
No, 104 CARMEL BEACH COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 104 CARMEL BEACH COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 CARMEL BEACH COURT has units with dishwashers.

