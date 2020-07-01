104 CARMEL BEACH COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage trash valet

Located in South Tampa, come see this beautiful Mediterranean style town home in sought after Cordova Beach Park. This 3 story town home is ready for you to rent. Enter home through first level garage or front door (washer and dryer on lower level), head upstairs to second floor. Kitchen has stainless steel, granite counters, spacious living room has wood floors, sliding glass door and ceiling fan. Third floor master bedroom has spacious walk in closet, built in desk. Community has beautiful pool and gym, walking distance from unit. Close to I275, Veterans Expressway, TIA, located in central business district and neighboring Westshore Mall, restaurants, shopping and more. Rent includes water and valet trash - won't last so call for showing.