Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10304 North Oakleaf Avenue

10304 North Oakleaf Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10304 North Oakleaf Avenue, Tampa, FL 33612
Forest Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
See the Video Property Tour

This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,325 SF home is across the street from the Babe Zaharias Golf Course and has tile and wood laminate flooring throughout. Home features blinds and ceiling fans, washer / dryer hookups and separate dining room. Kitchen has side-by-side refrigerator, smooth top range, dishwasher, and microwave. Spacious master bedroom with en suite bath and shower stall. Two other bedrooms share hall bath with tub/shower combo. Large fenced yard with an opened patio area. Lawn care included in rent. Easy access to shopping, parks, golf course, Bush Gardens, with easy access to I275.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10304 North Oakleaf Avenue have any available units?
10304 North Oakleaf Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10304 North Oakleaf Avenue have?
Some of 10304 North Oakleaf Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10304 North Oakleaf Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10304 North Oakleaf Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10304 North Oakleaf Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10304 North Oakleaf Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10304 North Oakleaf Avenue offer parking?
No, 10304 North Oakleaf Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10304 North Oakleaf Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10304 North Oakleaf Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10304 North Oakleaf Avenue have a pool?
No, 10304 North Oakleaf Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10304 North Oakleaf Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10304 North Oakleaf Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10304 North Oakleaf Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10304 North Oakleaf Avenue has units with dishwashers.
