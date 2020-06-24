All apartments in Tampa
Location

10207 Quails Landing Avenue, Tampa, FL 33647
Arbor Green

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Arbor Greene!! GATED!! Good SCHOOL! Pond view!!! Resort style clubhouse!! Wood flooring all through the house!! Spacious and elegant home with lots of character locates in New Tampa's prestigious Gorgeous Resort-Style Arbor Greene. Beautiful Model is perfect for Move-in Ready, touring this Outstanding Floor Plan with Tons of Upgrades, complete with beautiful upgrades including wood floors, custom paint colors throughout. Desirable One Story Home with 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bath, 3 Car Garage, Gourmet Kitchen with GRANITE Countertops, 42 Inch Staggered Cabinetry, Built-in Microwave, Stainless Steel Appliances, Walk-in Pantry, Pond View Eat-in Kitchen, & Ready for the Top Chef of the House. Marvelous Master Suite with Garden Tub, Walk-in Separate Shower, Walk-In Closet, Granite Countertops, & Much More. Take a Vacation in Your Own Backyard --Entertainer's Dream with Screened Lanai with Plenty of Space for Festivities. Warm Inviting Paint Choices & Designer Touches, Community which has tons to offer including Private Guarded Community, Grand Club Room, Multi-Use Aquatic Center with RESORT STYLE heated Swimming Pools, Fitness Room with State of the Art Equipment, Lighted Tennis courts, Playground, Near i-75, i-275, Wiregrass mall, Outlet, restaurants, movie theater, business, new hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10207 QUAILS LANDING AVENUE have any available units?
10207 QUAILS LANDING AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10207 QUAILS LANDING AVENUE have?
Some of 10207 QUAILS LANDING AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10207 QUAILS LANDING AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
10207 QUAILS LANDING AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10207 QUAILS LANDING AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 10207 QUAILS LANDING AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 10207 QUAILS LANDING AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 10207 QUAILS LANDING AVENUE offers parking.
Does 10207 QUAILS LANDING AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10207 QUAILS LANDING AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10207 QUAILS LANDING AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 10207 QUAILS LANDING AVENUE has a pool.
Does 10207 QUAILS LANDING AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 10207 QUAILS LANDING AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 10207 QUAILS LANDING AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10207 QUAILS LANDING AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
