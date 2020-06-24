10207 QUAILS LANDING AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage media room tennis court

Arbor Greene!! GATED!! Good SCHOOL! Pond view!!! Resort style clubhouse!! Wood flooring all through the house!! Spacious and elegant home with lots of character locates in New Tampa's prestigious Gorgeous Resort-Style Arbor Greene. Beautiful Model is perfect for Move-in Ready, touring this Outstanding Floor Plan with Tons of Upgrades, complete with beautiful upgrades including wood floors, custom paint colors throughout. Desirable One Story Home with 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bath, 3 Car Garage, Gourmet Kitchen with GRANITE Countertops, 42 Inch Staggered Cabinetry, Built-in Microwave, Stainless Steel Appliances, Walk-in Pantry, Pond View Eat-in Kitchen, & Ready for the Top Chef of the House. Marvelous Master Suite with Garden Tub, Walk-in Separate Shower, Walk-In Closet, Granite Countertops, & Much More. Take a Vacation in Your Own Backyard --Entertainer's Dream with Screened Lanai with Plenty of Space for Festivities. Warm Inviting Paint Choices & Designer Touches, Community which has tons to offer including Private Guarded Community, Grand Club Room, Multi-Use Aquatic Center with RESORT STYLE heated Swimming Pools, Fitness Room with State of the Art Equipment, Lighted Tennis courts, Playground, Near i-75, i-275, Wiregrass mall, Outlet, restaurants, movie theater, business, new hospital.