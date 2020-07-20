All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:26 PM

10127 Heather Sound Dr

10127 Heather Sound Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10127 Heather Sound Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Arbor Green

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bec45e002d ----
NO PETS ALLOWED: BEAUTIFUL 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home at 2032 square feet located in New Tampa\'s GATED community of Arbor Greene. Open & spacious floor plan with a Living Room/Dining Room combination with a separate Family Room. Wood laminate floors throughout living areas with brand new carpet in bedrooms & tile floors in bathrooms. Charming kitchen with eat in space, breakfast bar, 42\" cabinets & a bay window. Enjoy outdoor entertaining on the lovely paver back patio. LARGE Master Bedroom with a walk in closet. Garden tub, double sinks & separate glass shower stall in Master Bathroom. Vaulted ceilings, fresh interior paint & ceiling fans. Inside Utility Room with a washer & dryer included, 2 car garage with automatic opener & automatic sprinkler system. This luxurious home is located on a scenic & private conservation lot with no back yard neighbors. Community amenities to include pool, tennis courts, fitness center & more! Located close to schools, restaurants, shopping & major highways. No pets allowed. $100 PER ADULT APPLICATION FEE WITH THE HOA & HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED FOR ALL TENANTS.

*Hoa App Required
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Appliance Microwave
Community Fitness Center
Community Gated
Community Pool
Community Tennis Court
Flooring Laminate
Flooring Tile
Indoor Family Room
Indoor Formal Dining
Indoor Formal Living
Indoor Vaulted Ceilings
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Conservation Lot
Outdoor Gated
Outdoor Tennis Courts
Parking 2 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10127 Heather Sound Dr have any available units?
10127 Heather Sound Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10127 Heather Sound Dr have?
Some of 10127 Heather Sound Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10127 Heather Sound Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10127 Heather Sound Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10127 Heather Sound Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10127 Heather Sound Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 10127 Heather Sound Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10127 Heather Sound Dr offers parking.
Does 10127 Heather Sound Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10127 Heather Sound Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10127 Heather Sound Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10127 Heather Sound Dr has a pool.
Does 10127 Heather Sound Dr have accessible units?
No, 10127 Heather Sound Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10127 Heather Sound Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10127 Heather Sound Dr has units with dishwashers.
