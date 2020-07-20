10127 Heather Sound Dr

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bec45e002d ----
NO PETS ALLOWED: BEAUTIFUL 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home at 2032 square feet located in New Tampa\'s GATED community of Arbor Greene. Open & spacious floor plan with a Living Room/Dining Room combination with a separate Family Room. Wood laminate floors throughout living areas with brand new carpet in bedrooms & tile floors in bathrooms. Charming kitchen with eat in space, breakfast bar, 42\" cabinets & a bay window. Enjoy outdoor entertaining on the lovely paver back patio. LARGE Master Bedroom with a walk in closet. Garden tub, double sinks & separate glass shower stall in Master Bathroom. Vaulted ceilings, fresh interior paint & ceiling fans. Inside Utility Room with a washer & dryer included, 2 car garage with automatic opener & automatic sprinkler system. This luxurious home is located on a scenic & private conservation lot with no back yard neighbors. Community amenities to include pool, tennis courts, fitness center & more! Located close to schools, restaurants, shopping & major highways. No pets allowed. $100 PER ADULT APPLICATION FEE WITH THE HOA & HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED FOR ALL TENANTS.
*Hoa App Required
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Appliance Microwave
Community Fitness Center
Community Gated
Community Pool
Community Tennis Court
Flooring Laminate
Flooring Tile
Indoor Family Room
Indoor Formal Dining
Indoor Formal Living
Indoor Vaulted Ceilings
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Conservation Lot
Outdoor Gated
Outdoor Tennis Courts
Parking 2 Car Garage