10127 Heather Sound Dr

NO PETS ALLOWED: BEAUTIFUL 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home at 2032 square feet located in New Tampa\'s GATED community of Arbor Greene. Open & spacious floor plan with a Living Room/Dining Room combination with a separate Family Room. Wood laminate floors throughout living areas with brand new carpet in bedrooms & tile floors in bathrooms. Charming kitchen with eat in space, breakfast bar, 42\" cabinets & a bay window. Enjoy outdoor entertaining on the lovely paver back patio. LARGE Master Bedroom with a walk in closet. Garden tub, double sinks & separate glass shower stall in Master Bathroom. Vaulted ceilings, fresh interior paint & ceiling fans. Inside Utility Room with a washer & dryer included, 2 car garage with automatic opener & automatic sprinkler system. This luxurious home is located on a scenic & private conservation lot with no back yard neighbors. Community amenities to include pool, tennis courts, fitness center & more! Located close to schools, restaurants, shopping & major highways. No pets allowed. $100 PER ADULT APPLICATION FEE WITH THE HOA & HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED FOR ALL TENANTS.



