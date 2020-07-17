1011 E 26th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground

Adorable Bungalow Style Home in Ybor Heights 3/2, Completely Fenced! Azalea covered trellis greets you from the front walkway. Enjoy the evening from your covered front porch listening to the chirping of the birds as you unwind from the day. Vintage home lovingly updated and with a decorative fireplace. Gaze at the beautifully gleaming hardwood floors as soon as you step into the home oozing charm wherever you look. Admire the many built-in features bungalow homes are known for. Spacious and roomy with tons of windows making the home bright and airy. Galley style kitchen that is compact but with tons of character and cabinet space. The 3 bedrooms are as abundantly spacious as the rest of the home. One of the bathrooms offers a large tub while the secondary bathroom offers a standalone shower. Just behind the kitchen is another room that could be used as a remote office, craft room or even a nursery. A massive backyard that is fenced and has a storage shed for tenant use. Washer and dryer hook up available in the laundry room. No utilities are part of the monthly rate, pet-friendly home up to 50lb maximum. Abundant parking available to the left of the home could accommodate several cars. Walking distance to Cuscaden Park or Robles Park to take advantage of the public playground! Many chain restaurants and local eateries the area is known for to spend a lazy day enjoying. Occupied, Available 8/14/2020. Virtual Video Tour: https://youtu.be/IH944of9Yw4