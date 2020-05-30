1010 E. North Bay Street

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

3/2 Seminole Heights Bungalow - This cute as a button bungalow is a perfect clash of new and old. Appointed with 3 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The dining room can be an office or a den separated from the main living area. The Kitchen has a bar top or an area for a breakfast nook. The living room is very accommodating or you can sit on the front porch and catch up with your neighbors. This bungalow will not disappoint so call today to schedule a viewing.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4853955)