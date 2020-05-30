All apartments in Tampa
1010 E. North Bay Street
1010 East North Bay Street · No Longer Available
Location

1010 East North Bay Street, Tampa, FL 33603
Southeast Seminole Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3/2 Seminole Heights Bungalow - This cute as a button bungalow is a perfect clash of new and old. Appointed with 3 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The dining room can be an office or a den separated from the main living area. The Kitchen has a bar top or an area for a breakfast nook. The living room is very accommodating or you can sit on the front porch and catch up with your neighbors. This bungalow will not disappoint so call today to schedule a viewing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4853955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 E. North Bay Street have any available units?
1010 E. North Bay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 1010 E. North Bay Street currently offering any rent specials?
1010 E. North Bay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 E. North Bay Street pet-friendly?
No, 1010 E. North Bay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1010 E. North Bay Street offer parking?
No, 1010 E. North Bay Street does not offer parking.
Does 1010 E. North Bay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 E. North Bay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 E. North Bay Street have a pool?
No, 1010 E. North Bay Street does not have a pool.
Does 1010 E. North Bay Street have accessible units?
No, 1010 E. North Bay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 E. North Bay Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 E. North Bay Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 E. North Bay Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1010 E. North Bay Street does not have units with air conditioning.
