1002 S HARBOUR ISLAND BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully private condominium ready to move in! Enjoy Harbour Island living in this 2 BR, 1 BA condo within the private gated neighborhood of Harbour Court. This corner unit offers 2 balconies, master bedroom with built in storage and walk in closet, washer/dryer, breakfast bar, and living/dining room combo. One assigned parking space in the garage and ample exterior parking for 2nd vehicle and guests. Walk to arts, entertainment, hockey games, Athletic Club, River Walk, Bayshore & more. In the heart of everything but feels like it is miles away from it all!