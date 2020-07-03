All apartments in Tampa
1002 S HARBOUR ISLAND BOULEVARD
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

1002 S HARBOUR ISLAND BOULEVARD

1002 South Harbour Island Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1002 South Harbour Island Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully private condominium ready to move in! Enjoy Harbour Island living in this 2 BR, 1 BA condo within the private gated neighborhood of Harbour Court. This corner unit offers 2 balconies, master bedroom with built in storage and walk in closet, washer/dryer, breakfast bar, and living/dining room combo. One assigned parking space in the garage and ample exterior parking for 2nd vehicle and guests. Walk to arts, entertainment, hockey games, Athletic Club, River Walk, Bayshore & more. In the heart of everything but feels like it is miles away from it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 S HARBOUR ISLAND BOULEVARD have any available units?
1002 S HARBOUR ISLAND BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1002 S HARBOUR ISLAND BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1002 S HARBOUR ISLAND BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 S HARBOUR ISLAND BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1002 S HARBOUR ISLAND BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 S HARBOUR ISLAND BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1002 S HARBOUR ISLAND BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1002 S HARBOUR ISLAND BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1002 S HARBOUR ISLAND BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 1002 S HARBOUR ISLAND BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1002 S HARBOUR ISLAND BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 S HARBOUR ISLAND BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 1002 S HARBOUR ISLAND BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 1002 S HARBOUR ISLAND BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1002 S HARBOUR ISLAND BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 S HARBOUR ISLAND BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1002 S HARBOUR ISLAND BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

