Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym pool tennis court refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

Great condo for rent in a great location. Harbour Island living with the best of Tampa is at your fingertips. This first floor condo has an attached garage, 3 large bedrooms and a huge patio overlooking a quiet conservation. This community features 2 beautiful pools, 2 fitness centers, tennis courts and more! Schedule your private showing today!