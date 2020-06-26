All apartments in St. Petersburg
6919 3rd Ave North

6919 3rd Avenue North
Location

6919 3rd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
key fob access
Beautiful 2 Bdrm/2 bath near St. Pete's Beach - Property Id: 28460

Close to Stetson Law School, St. Petersburg College and Treasure Island. This home has been completely redone. It is a true 2 bedroom / 2 full bath home with W/D, D/W, Commercial Verona Oven, Microwave, Central + split zoned AC, keyless entry, privacy fence, yard, workbench and terrace. Carport parking for 2 vehicles in excellent neighborhood. 1st / Last / Security.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/28460
Property Id 28460

(RLNE5717187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6919 3rd Ave North have any available units?
6919 3rd Ave North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6919 3rd Ave North have?
Some of 6919 3rd Ave North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6919 3rd Ave North currently offering any rent specials?
6919 3rd Ave North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6919 3rd Ave North pet-friendly?
Yes, 6919 3rd Ave North is pet friendly.
Does 6919 3rd Ave North offer parking?
Yes, 6919 3rd Ave North offers parking.
Does 6919 3rd Ave North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6919 3rd Ave North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6919 3rd Ave North have a pool?
No, 6919 3rd Ave North does not have a pool.
Does 6919 3rd Ave North have accessible units?
No, 6919 3rd Ave North does not have accessible units.
Does 6919 3rd Ave North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6919 3rd Ave North has units with dishwashers.
