All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like Aura at 4th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
Aura at 4th
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

Aura at 4th

10980 Oak St NE · (727) 205-0152
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10980 Oak St NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5202 · Avail. now

$1,392

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

Unit 3302 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,442

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1203 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1289 sqft

Unit 2106 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,824

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1252 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aura at 4th.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
24hr maintenance
car wash area
hot tub
internet access
WE LOVE TO SHOW OFF OUR BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY!
CURRENTLY, WE ARE NOT OFFERING IN-PERSON TOURS.
WE ARE EXCITED TO OFFER VIRTUAL OR SELF-GUIDED TOURS. ASK US HOW!
Please email us aura@ram-mgt.com or call (727) 577-5800.

Aura @ 4th is an upscale gated community in the heart of the Gateway Area of St Petersburg. Our apartments feature gourmet kitchens, spacious walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and private patios. Our community amenities are designed with you in mind. Host a barbecue with a few of your closest friends at one of our picturesque picnic areas or walk your furry friends at our beautifully designed pet agility park. Relax at the resort-style pool under the covered cabana near our oversized fireplace. You’ll enjoy every luxurious amenity Aura @ 4th has to offer. Aura @ 4th is minutes away from local restaurants, shopping, entertainment, beaches and more. Our community is situated perfectly in the Gateway area between Downtown Tampa and Downtown St. Petersburg, providin

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $200-Based on credit/backgrounsd
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aura at 4th have any available units?
Aura at 4th has 4 units available starting at $1,392 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does Aura at 4th have?
Some of Aura at 4th's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aura at 4th currently offering any rent specials?
Aura at 4th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aura at 4th pet-friendly?
Yes, Aura at 4th is pet friendly.
Does Aura at 4th offer parking?
Yes, Aura at 4th offers parking.
Does Aura at 4th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aura at 4th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aura at 4th have a pool?
Yes, Aura at 4th has a pool.
Does Aura at 4th have accessible units?
No, Aura at 4th does not have accessible units.
Does Aura at 4th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aura at 4th has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Aura at 4th?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity