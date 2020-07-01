All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 4560 9th ave north A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
4560 9th ave north A
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM

4560 9th ave north A

4560 9th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4560 9th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Main house on 9th ave - Property Id: 4519

2 bed 1 bath plus a 10x16 bonus room
2 uncovered parking spaces
1/2 of garage for storage space and laundry
Tenant pays all utilities
Heat source is from one wall unit and portable heaters supplied
Tenant is responsible for lawn care
$250 additional pet deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/4519
Property Id 4519

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5636518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4560 9th ave north A have any available units?
4560 9th ave north A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4560 9th ave north A have?
Some of 4560 9th ave north A's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4560 9th ave north A currently offering any rent specials?
4560 9th ave north A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4560 9th ave north A pet-friendly?
Yes, 4560 9th ave north A is pet friendly.
Does 4560 9th ave north A offer parking?
Yes, 4560 9th ave north A offers parking.
Does 4560 9th ave north A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4560 9th ave north A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4560 9th ave north A have a pool?
No, 4560 9th ave north A does not have a pool.
Does 4560 9th ave north A have accessible units?
No, 4560 9th ave north A does not have accessible units.
Does 4560 9th ave north A have units with dishwashers?
No, 4560 9th ave north A does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus