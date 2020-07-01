4560 9th ave north A

Amenities

pet friendly garage microwave range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Main house on 9th ave - Property Id: 4519



2 bed 1 bath plus a 10x16 bonus room

2 uncovered parking spaces

1/2 of garage for storage space and laundry

Tenant pays all utilities

Heat source is from one wall unit and portable heaters supplied

Tenant is responsible for lawn care

$250 additional pet deposit

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/4519

No Pets Allowed



