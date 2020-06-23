All apartments in St. Petersburg
1218 13th Ave S

1218 13th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1218 13th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Thirteenth Steet Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- Single family home with plenty of yard space. 3 bedrooms 2 baths. Available 10/31

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4842903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 13th Ave S have any available units?
1218 13th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 1218 13th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
1218 13th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 13th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 1218 13th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1218 13th Ave S offer parking?
No, 1218 13th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 1218 13th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1218 13th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 13th Ave S have a pool?
No, 1218 13th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 1218 13th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 1218 13th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 13th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1218 13th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1218 13th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1218 13th Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
