St. Petersburg, FL
1218 13th Ave S
Last updated April 21 2019 at 10:54 AM
1218 13th Ave S
1218 13th Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
1218 13th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Thirteenth Steet Heights
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- Single family home with plenty of yard space. 3 bedrooms 2 baths. Available 10/31
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4842903)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 1218 13th Ave S have any available units?
1218 13th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
Is 1218 13th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
1218 13th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 13th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 1218 13th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 1218 13th Ave S offer parking?
No, 1218 13th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 1218 13th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1218 13th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 13th Ave S have a pool?
No, 1218 13th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 1218 13th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 1218 13th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 13th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1218 13th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1218 13th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1218 13th Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
