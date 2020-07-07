All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

1014 9th Ave S

1014 9th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1014 9th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
HUGE 4bdrm/2bath House **READY May 15th** Section 8 OK ** - 1014 9th Ave S, St Petersburg FL
$1,395.00/month
$1,395.00 Security Deposit
$39/app fee

HUGE 4bdrm/2bath
All new interior paint
Ceramic tile throughout
Large living Room
Spacious Master Bdrm
Fenced yard
Lots of extra room & storages

Near schools, shopping, & beaches with easy access to Airport & Interstate

Rental requirements:
?Stable rental history
?No recent evictions
?Income of 3 times the rent (Unless section 8)
?No recent criminal history
?Decent credit
?Active checking account
?App fee $39/per adult
?Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs:
First & deposit, if applicant doesn't meet all requirements, but is still approved additional deposits may be required.

Pet policy:
Up to two pets allowed per home at owners discretion based on size, weight, & temperament and with a one-time non-refundable minimal $250 pet fee, which can be increased based on size. There will also be a $25/month pet rent. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. **Please ask about breed restrictions**

Easy Qualify
Several homes available
Serious inquiries only.
Drive by first, then call: 727-888-2262

*** All information is deemed reliable but its accuracy is not guaranteed and the viewer should independently verify all information, recent repairs may cause properties to differ slightly from photos. Rents subject to change based upon current market rate***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

