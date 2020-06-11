All apartments in Sarasota
2105 HYDE PARK CIRCLE

2105 Hyde Park Circle · (941) 782-0000
Location

2105 Hyde Park Circle, Sarasota, FL 34239
Arlington Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1912 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available August 1st. Do not miss this home! Location, Location, Location. Customarily renovated by a skilled interior designer....it's gorgeous! 4/3 with pool and fenced in yard, a spacious home with a yard and pool designed for entertaining. Quiet neighborhood and not on a through street. Located just steps away from the popular Arlington Park. This gorgeous, completely custom remodeled house features: 4 bedrooms (two master suites) 3 beautifully appointed full bathrooms, 2 car garage + driveway for 2+ cars. Pool in enclosed lanai, huge kitchen center island with breakfast bar, kitchen with Breakfast Nook, new appliances, dining area, living room with TV niche w/Flat Screen Mounting, Master bedroom with private bath and huge closet/dressing room, Jr. Suite w/Private Bath & Walk-In Closet, New A/C system, ceiling fans in every room, lots of storage and open floor space. Pool care included in rent, tenant to provide lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 HYDE PARK CIRCLE have any available units?
2105 HYDE PARK CIRCLE has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sarasota, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sarasota Rent Report.
What amenities does 2105 HYDE PARK CIRCLE have?
Some of 2105 HYDE PARK CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 HYDE PARK CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2105 HYDE PARK CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 HYDE PARK CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2105 HYDE PARK CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota.
Does 2105 HYDE PARK CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2105 HYDE PARK CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 2105 HYDE PARK CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2105 HYDE PARK CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 HYDE PARK CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 2105 HYDE PARK CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 2105 HYDE PARK CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2105 HYDE PARK CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 HYDE PARK CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2105 HYDE PARK CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
