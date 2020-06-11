2105 HYDE PARK CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Available August 1st. Do not miss this home! Location, Location, Location. Customarily renovated by a skilled interior designer....it's gorgeous! 4/3 with pool and fenced in yard, a spacious home with a yard and pool designed for entertaining. Quiet neighborhood and not on a through street. Located just steps away from the popular Arlington Park. This gorgeous, completely custom remodeled house features: 4 bedrooms (two master suites) 3 beautifully appointed full bathrooms, 2 car garage + driveway for 2+ cars. Pool in enclosed lanai, huge kitchen center island with breakfast bar, kitchen with Breakfast Nook, new appliances, dining area, living room with TV niche w/Flat Screen Mounting, Master bedroom with private bath and huge closet/dressing room, Jr. Suite w/Private Bath & Walk-In Closet, New A/C system, ceiling fans in every room, lots of storage and open floor space. Pool care included in rent, tenant to provide lawn care.