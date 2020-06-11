2105 HYDE PARK CIRCLE

Amenities
Available August 1st. Do not miss this home! Location, Location, Location. Customarily renovated by a skilled interior designer....it's gorgeous! 4/3 with pool and fenced in yard, a spacious home with a yard and pool designed for entertaining. Quiet neighborhood and not on a through street. Located just steps away from the popular Arlington Park. This gorgeous, completely custom remodeled house features: 4 bedrooms (two master suites) 3 beautifully appointed full bathrooms, 2 car garage + driveway for 2+ cars. Pool in enclosed lanai, huge kitchen center island with breakfast bar, kitchen with Breakfast Nook, new appliances, dining area, living room with TV niche w/Flat Screen Mounting, Master bedroom with private bath and huge closet/dressing room, Jr. Suite w/Private Bath & Walk-In Closet, New A/C system, ceiling fans in every room, lots of storage and open floor space. Pool care included in rent, tenant to provide lawn care.