USFSM
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:04 AM
14 Apartments For Rent Near USF Sarasota-Manatee
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
25 Units Available
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1319 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, The Loop at 2800 will feature plenty of indulgences.
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Whitfield
7217 Manatee Ave
7217 Manatee Street, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1156 sqft
$1375 - Whitefield Estates Villa -Spacious 2 BR - Property Id: 313480 Whitefield Estates Villa For Rent - Spacious 2 bedroom- each with walk in closets - 2 bathroom villa available for rent.
1 of 23
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5080 BARRINGTON CIRCLE
5080 Barrington Circle, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1420 sqft
Barrington Woods 3/2 Villa with a 1 car carport. This spacious, clean and charming unit provides vinyl plank flooring in living and bedrooms, new A/C installed in 2016 and ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms. No carpet.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Whitfield
331 Mendez Drive
331 Mendez Drive, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1810 sqft
Stunning Home with an Elegant Charm Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 21
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Whitfield
815 PLUM TREE LANE
815 Plum Tree Lane, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1244 sqft
Perfect family home ... this home offers an Open floor Plan on a quiet street in a great area. Updated and spacious. Large fenced back yard and lanai. The open concept of this home makes it great for entertaining. Split Bedrooms.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Whitfield
7455 Shepherd St.
7455 Shepherd Street, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
$1295 - Whitefield Estates Villa Spac 2 Bed 2 Bath - Property Id: 313535 Huge Floor plan, Large living room & Dining room, plus 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, LOTS of closet space! Freshly painted, newer refrigerator, centrally located on the
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4885 RILMA AVENUE
4885 Rilma Avenue, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
866 sqft
THIS SPACIOUS DOWNSTAIRS CONDO IS LOCATED 2 MILES FROM DOWNTOWN AND CLOSE TO RINGLING COLLEGE. TWO LARGE CARPETED BEDROOMS AND TWO BATHS WITH AN UNCOVERED PATIO MAKES THIS A CHARMING UNIT. RELAX IN THE COMMUNITY POOL. LAUNDRY ROOM ONSITE.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
444 ACACIA DRIVE
444 Acacia Drive, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
592 sqft
Steps away from Ringling College! Amazing location. Furnished Studio apt located in the guest home. Private entrance. Plenty of parking. Not a full kitchen, has microwave, small fridge and toaster oven. Completely remodeled. All utilities included.
1 of 38
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
746 47TH STREET
746 47th Street, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1336 sqft
Lovely pool home located in quiet neighborhood of Sapphire Shores is available for seasonal winter rental. Owner would also consider a annual rental.
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
4877 Tri Par Drive
4877 Tri Par Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$845
4877 Tri Par D. - Spacious Mobile Home on a 55+ Community of Tri Par which is an amazing active community with great amenities. 2 Beds 1 bathroom close to Downtown and University Pkway. Onsite laundry facilities for all residents.
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1310 Rome Ave B
1310 Rome Avenue, Manatee County, FL
1 Bedroom
$870
Tiny And Cute! Solo Apartment w/ Veranda + Roof - Property Id: 244764 Lovely little home for a person who likes their privacy. Enjoy peaceful nights watching the sunsets from your concrete veranda with roof. Large shower in the good sized bathroom.
1 of 18
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Whitfield
7348 Phillips St.
7348 Philips Street, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1211 sqft
SHORT TERM-3/2 pool home two blocks from Sarasota Bay! - Vacation rental-This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom pool home is only 2 blocks from Sarasota Bay and right across the street from a city park.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4800 RILMA AVENUE
4800 Rilma Avenue, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
837 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 3RD!!! CHECK OUT THIS UPSTAIRS, END UNIT THAT WILL BE READY FOR OCCUPANCY JUNE 5TH. FRESHLY PAINTED WITH CARPET THROUGHOUT. GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD WITH LOVELY COMMUNITY POOL. ONLY 2 MILES TO DOWNTOWN AND CLOSE TO ALL SARASOTA COLLEGES.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 05:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Whitfield
318 Pearl Avenue
318 Pearl Avenue, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1972 sqft
Welcome to Sarasota, Fl , Beautiful home 3 bed 2 bath. -Pets allowed, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds. -Tenant pays all utilities. -Large kitchen with lots of cabinets. - Lots of natural light! -Fully fenced yard.
