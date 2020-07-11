14 Apartments for rent in Sarasota, FL with move-in specials
Salutations, Sarasotans, and welcome to your online apartment hunting headquarters! Located on the southwestern edge of the Sunshine State along the heavenly Gulf Coast shores, Sarasota is as close to a mirror image of paradise as you’ll find anywhere. So what do you say? Are you ready to score your dream pad in la-crème-de-la-crème of Florida beach communities? Luckily, you’ve come to the right place, because all it takes is a few simple clicks within the hallowed halls of Apartment List (if websites had halls, that is) to find the perfect apartment for you in Sarasota! So without further ado, here are a few tidbits of info and advice to help get you started on your apartment hunting adventures… See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Sarasota apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Sarasota apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.