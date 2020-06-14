Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:41 AM

154 Apartments for rent in Sarasota, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Sarasota renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:57am
25 Units Available
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1376 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units include spacious closets, hardwood floors and deluxe kitchens. Residents enjoy easy access to I-75, nearby beaches at Siesta Key and the Oscar Scherer State Park that is just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:32am
35 Units Available
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,104
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1118 sqft
Close to Highway 93 and the Tuscana development. Community offers complimentary car washes, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have an island breakfast bar, a beverage refrigerator and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
Rosemary District
23 Units Available
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,340
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1319 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, The Loop at 2800 will feature plenty of indulgences.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
25 Units Available
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,369
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1308 sqft
Life at First Sight, Live at Volaris Live Oak! An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS Live Oak... a dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
29 Units Available
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,342
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,156
1471 sqft
***At this time, tours are by appointment only. Please contact us to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
13 Units Available
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1427 sqft
The Lexington offers one, two, three and four-bedroom floor plans with large living space, gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer (in select units) and private screened patios.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
25 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,560
2071 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
43 Units Available
TGM Palm Aire
6104 Turnbury Park Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,259
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1337 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Palm Aire in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
62 Units Available
TGM University Park
6001 Medici Ct, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1302 sqft
TGM University Park offers an ideal combination of location and lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
51 Units Available
50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1469 sqft
Just a few minutes from AMC Barrett 24 Commons Theater, these apartment homes feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and private patios. Community amenities include a clubhouse, business center and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
140 Units Available
Sage on Palmer Ranch
12501 Honore Avenue, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1315 sqft
Sage on Palmer Ranch is a beautiful new luxury apartment community in the heart of Palmer Ranch, Sarasota, offering a range between one to three bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
23 Units Available
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
965 sqft
At Huntington Place Apartments in Sarasota, FL, community is everything. We offer the lifestyle you're seeking in a setting that provides all the comforts you need.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Contact for Availability
The Point at Bella Grove
8310 Bella Grove Circle, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Luxury living within miles of I-75 and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Open-air community lounge with fireplace, pool, outdoor grilling area and fire pit. Apartments have gourmet kitchens, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
340 Units Available
Bainbridge Palmore
310 North Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,418
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1400 sqft
Bainbridge Palmore unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2740 Coconut Bay Ln Unit 2C
2740 Coconut Bay Ln, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
714 sqft
Live in luxury in this one bedroom, one bath condo located in the gated community of Sarasota Palms! This condo has a spacious kitchen fit for a chef with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, lots of cabinet space, crown molding, ceiling

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1110 Villagio Cir #207
1110 Villagio Circle, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
822 sqft
1110 Villagio Cir #207 Available 07/01/20 1/1 with beautiful water views available July 1st - This spacious second floor condo has a stunning water view. There is a comfortable living/dining room area and a kitchen with breakfast bar.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1185 VILLAGIO CIRCLE
1185 Villagio Circle, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1310 sqft
Newer condominium with 3 beds, 2 baths AND a car port. Private staircase to second floor entrance. The L-shaped living/dining room is open to the kitchen and has sliding doors to the spacious balcony.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Lido Key
1 Unit Available
1800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE
1800 Ben Franklin Drive, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1980 sqft
LUXURY LIVING...at the beautiful L'ELEGANCE on LIDO BEACH. This updated condo has 2 bedrooms + a den, 3 full baths. Beautiful wood flooring in the living-dining area and continues into the den and kitchen with breakfast area.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Rosemary District
1 Unit Available
800 N TAMIAMI TRAIL
800 Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1323 sqft
DOWNTOWN ALINARI TURNKEY FURNISHED. RESORT style living at the ALANARI. Newly Furnished and freshly painted and new carpet.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Golden Gate Point
1 Unit Available
258 GOLDEN GATE POINT
258 Golden Gate Point, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
3031 sqft
Luxury living is available for an ANNUAL UNFURNISHED LEASE at this highly sought after MAJESTIC BAY condominium on GOLDEN GATE. Stunning windows and views abound in this unique PENTHOUSE. Private unit elevator Lobby.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Hudson Bayou
1 Unit Available
1620 ALTA VISTA STREET
1620 Alta Vista Street, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1396 sqft
This charming historic 1920's bungalow is conveniently located west of Trail! The home offers 2-3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a Florida room that could be additional living space for an office or exercise room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1010 VILLAGIO CIRCLE
1010 Villagio Circle, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1058 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2 bath second floor condo in Gated Community at Villagio. Fabulous location across from the Ed Smiths Stadium. Amenities included gated entry, resort style clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts, playground and picnic area.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
850 S TAMIAMI TRAIL
850 Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1102 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse located in Central Park 2 is close to downtown and the Bayfront. Main floor features open floor plan with wood flooring and lanai overlooking pond. A half bath and the laundry are on the main floor.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Sarasota, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Sarasota renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

