siesta key
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:53 AM
360 Apartments for rent in Siesta Key, FL📍
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
117 Pass Key Rd., Bldg A, Unit #117
117 Pass Key Rd, Siesta Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
656 sqft
117 Pass Key Rd., Bldg A, Unit #117 Available 07/06/20 Annual, turnkey furnished/short term or seasonal- 1 bedroom condo on Siesta Key with community beach!! - Annual, turnkey furnished/ short term or seasaon condo on Siesta Key, a magical place.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5860 Midnight Pass Rd., Apt #52
5860 Midnight Pass Rd, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,990
2160 sqft
Annual or seasonal turnkey furnished spacious 3/3 condo on the sand of Crescent Beach on Siesta Key! - Do you want to live right on THE BEACH? This is not just any beach, but Crescent Beach on Siesta Key! Large 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom end unit in a
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5880 Midnight Pass Rd. #89
5880 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,200
1750 sqft
SEASONAL SIESTA KEY BEACH FRONT 3 BEDROOM/3 BATHROOM CONDO - Vacation in a condo that feels like a house! No neighbors, above or to either side of you. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo is above the clubhouse and overlooks a pond with a fountain.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1255 Dockside Place
1255 Dockside Place, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1737 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1255 Dockside Place Available 07/01/20 Siesta Key Condo - This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is located at Harbor Towne and Yacht Club on Siesta Key. It over looks the canal to the inter-coastal water way.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
536 Canal Rd
536 Canal Road, Siesta Key, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2450 sqft
Luxurious Vacation Home for Lease: Welcome to Paraiso de Siesta Key, newly built in 2013 and one of the most Magnificent Vacation homes on Siesta Key.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5128 CALLE MINORGA
5128 Calle Minorga, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
766 sqft
Right in the heart of Siesta Key Village! Walk to the BEAUTIFUL beach or hang out in the village where you will find the best food and drinks! Beach chairs, towels and carts are provided! This 2-bedroom / 1-bath updated condo sleeps four.
1 of 51
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Siesta Beach
1 Unit Available
752 TROPICAL CIRCLE
752 Tropical Circle, Siesta Key, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2100 sqft
Easy to Show! Ready to live in Paradise? You won't find anything better than this four bed, two bath home just minutes from the world-famous Siesta Key Beach! This beautiful home is move-in ready.
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1387 MOONMIST DRIVE
1387 Moonmist Drive, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1381 sqft
Beautiful furnished villa in Polynesian Gardens available to rent. The immaculately maintained, neat as a pin villa has fresh paint, a split floor plan, living room/dining room combination, plantation shutters, crown molding and 1,381 square feet.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
301 AVENIDA MADERA
301 Avenida Madera, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
665 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
**NEW IN-GROUND HEATED POOL COMING IN OCTOBER 2020 ** If you are looking for the perfect location for your next vacation, then your search is over! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath property features a prime location within The Village of Siesta Key and is a
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
516 BEACH ROAD
516 Beach Road, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1276 sqft
LOCATION,LOCATION,LOCATION-Spectacular Beachfront ground floor condo conveniently located just steps from the world-famous Siesta Key beach. 15 Minutes to Downtown Sarasota.This immaculate unit feels like a single-family home.
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5400 OCEAN BOULEVARD
5400 Ocean Boulevard, Siesta Key, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1187 sqft
NOT AVAILABLE FEBRUARY OR MARCH. Price varies depending on length of stay and time of year.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5316 CALLE DE LA SIESTA
5316 Calle De Siesta, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1336 sqft
This Property is RENTED WEEKLY @ $2000 The vacation destination The Siesta Jewel can be described in one simple word, Perfect! This incredible property offers 2 villas and 1 single family home.
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
338 AVENIDA DE PARADISIO
338 Avenida De Paradisio, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1735 sqft
WEEKLY RENTAL $1700 Inquire for more info. DREAMING OF LIVING THE RELAXED LIFESTYLE...mere blocks to the Village of Siesta Key and the beach, this completely updated 3 bedroom, 3 bath canal-front home sleeps 6 and offers a boat dock and lift.
1 of 53
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5855 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
5855 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1987 sqft
Turnkey Furnished Annual rental available at this updated 3 bedroom 3 bath Penthouse at Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club in the heart of Siesta Key. The unit is turnkey furnished and move in ready.
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4822 OCEAN BOULEVARD
4822 Ocean Boulevard, Siesta Key, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1435 sqft
Enjoy the phenomenal Gulf front panorama from this lovely 2nd floor remodeled condo in model condition. The wide open views of the Bay, Gulf and Big Pass and the twinkling lights of Lido and downtown are jaw dropping.
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Siesta Beach
1 Unit Available
4532 WOODSIDE ROAD
4532 Woodside Road, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2189 sqft
Welcome to the ISLAND LIFE! This BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedroom / 3 Bathroom WATERFRONT home will help melt away the hustle and bustle. Nestled on private street with only 14 waterfront homes. The home is FRESHLY updated both inside and out.
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1324 MOONMIST DRIVE
1324 Moonmist Drive, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
2087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large stunning updated 2 bedroom/3 baths villa with spectacular views of the Intracoastal and sunrises available as an annual rental. Two master bedroom suites with their own full baths. Bonus room can be used as a guest room or an office/den.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
312 CANAL ROAD
312 Canal Road, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1792 sqft
Beautiful two bedroom townhome in the AMAZING Siesta Key Village.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
314 CANAL ROAD
314 Canal Road, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1792 sqft
Beautiful two bedroom townhome in the AMAZING Siesta Key Village.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
144 AVENIDA VENECCIA
144 Avenida Veneccia, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2689 sqft
You deserve the best home Siesta Key has to offer……don’t you? The location of this sensational home makes it a popular place to live and relax. It is a stone’s throw to the Gulf of Mexico and a stone’s throw to the heart of Siesta Key Village.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5600 BEACH WAY DRIVE
5600 Beach Way Dr, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1182 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 2021 SEASON, Siesta Key! Voted number 1 by Mr. Beach. 3 rd floor condo in an elevator building, directly across form the public beach, no obstructions to toes in the sand. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. King bed, queen bed and a full bed.
1 of 60
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
340 TREASURE BOAT WAY
340 Treasure Boat Way, Siesta Key, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,950
3250 sqft
Magnificent Fully Renovated Modern Luxury Home features 4 bedroom and 4.5 bathrooms in the heart of Siesta Key.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5239 WINDING WAY
5239 Winding Way, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1194 sqft
This is the PERFECT Siesta Key Retreat house! Relax in this BEAUTIFUL and Quiet neighborhood surrounded by mature trees.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5640 CAPE LEYTE DRIVE
5640 Cape Leyte Drive, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1628 sqft
Bring the family and enjoy the powdery sand and gorgeous sunsets of world famous Siesta Key Beach, voted #1 in America! The beach is only 2 blocks away from this perfect getaway home.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Siesta Key rentals listed on Apartment List is $5,300.
Some of the colleges located in the Siesta Key area include Ringling College of Art and Design, Suncoast Technical College, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, and University of South Florida-St Petersburg. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Siesta Key from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.
