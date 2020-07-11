AL
/
FL
/
sarasota
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:45 AM

286 Luxury Apartments for rent in Sarasota, FL

Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
19 Units Available
Rosemary District
ARCOS Apartments
320 Central Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,475
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1386 sqft
Within an urban community near dining and shops. Close to the beach. Apartments feature 10- to 14-foot ceilings, updated kitchens and bathrooms, and designer finishes. Pool and fitness center on-site.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 12:08am
57 Units Available
Rosemary District
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,340
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
18 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,665
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,335
2071 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
80 Units Available
The Harrison
2575 University Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1589 sqft
At The Harrison, we imagine the possibilities & deliver you the experience you deserve. Situated in Sarasota, FL, our community allows you convenience to exquisite dining, shopping and entertainment spaces.

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Poinsettia
1886 Bougainvillea St
1886 Bougainvillea Street, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1474 sqft
Tropical 3 BR/2 BA Short Term Rental Home Near Siesta Key - Have your own tropical retreat in this cozy, charming rental home! Ideally located close to Siesta Key, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and St.

1 of 55

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2473 DAVIS BOULEVARD
2473 Davis Boulevard, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1376 sqft
Turn-key Furnished with fully fenced yard! Welcome to The "Retro Ringling" house, a unique designer home in downtown Sarasota with tons of modern amenities and nostalgic charm- all within a stone’s throw from Main St Sarasota & Payne Park & just a

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Lido Key
845 Ben Franklin Dr Unit 406-B
845 Ben Franklin Drive, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1071 sqft
LIDO BEACH CONDO**SEASONAL - SEASONAL RENTAL ** Want to have your toes in the sand of your beach with a 3 minute walk? This is the place for you.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
San Remo
3711 TANGIER TERRACE
3711 Tangier Terrace, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2135 sqft
Updated POOL Home in San Remo.San Remo is a classic community near the North Siesta Key bridge; this home has been elegantly updated. The family room overlooks the pool and is filled with natural light.

1 of 48

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
888 BLVD OF THE ARTS
888 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
1288 sqft
Welcome to this beautifully renovated 2BR/2Bath Condo in one of downtown Sarasota’s best waterfront locations at Condo on the Bay! Enjoy amazing views of the Ringling Bridge, Sarasota Bay, and the City Lights of Sarasota from this 9th floor

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Central Cocoanut
1064 N TAMIAMI TRAIL
1064 Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1352 sqft
For this condo, AC system has UV germicidal light sanitizer system in place. Furnished & Turnkey. Top floor with expansive views of city and Sarasota Bay. Can be sold furnished & Turnkey.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Golden Gate Point
522 GOLDEN GATE PT
522 Golden Gate Point, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
563 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath condo with Water views located at Pier 550 on beautiful Golden Gate Point. Great Sarasota Bay, Marina Jack and downtown views! Tile floors and extra built-in storage.

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Main Street Merchants
1350 MAIN STREET
1350 Main Street, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1336 sqft
Live like you are in one of the newest buildings without the price and with the convenience of historic downtown charm.

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
San Remo
3544 SAN REMO TERRACE
3544 San Remo Terrace, Sarasota, FL
5 Bedrooms
$21,000
6710 sqft
Stunning Sarasota waterfront property. Prime location in desirable West-of-Trail San Remo Estates with spectacular bay/intra-coastal views. This property is for sale as well. 2mi from Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Beach
4023 SARASOTA AVENUE
4023 Sarasota Avenue, Sarasota, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2730 sqft
Spacious contemporary home on an amazing oversize lot in a quiet west of trail neighborhood. Available July 1, 2020 for an annual lease

1 of 46

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Gillespie Park
635 N OSPREY AVENUE
635 North Osprey Avenue, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,550
2559 sqft
Introducing Gillespie Park, located walking distance to the finest restaurants, shops as well as downtown Sarasota's bay front and iconic John Ringling Bridge. Minutes to the areas best gulf beaches and St Armand's Circle.

1 of 48

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Gillespie Park
629 N OSPREY AVENUE
629 North Osprey Avenue, Sarasota, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,550
2559 sqft
Introducing Gillespie Park, located walking distance to the finest restaurants, shops as well as downtown Sarasota's bay front and iconic John Ringling Bridge. Minutes to the areas best gulf beaches and St Armand's Circle.

1 of 47

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
1155 N GULFSTREAM AVENUE
1155 North Gulfstream Avenue, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1701 sqft
Available immediately for rent from now until end of October. Full Views of the bay, gulf and intracoastal from this fabulous 11th floor unit in The Vue.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Main Street Merchants
1771 RINGLING BOULEVARD
1771 Ringling Boulevard, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1689 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SARASOTA DOWNTOWN LIVING at it's Best. Furnished -TWO BEDROOMS and a DEN at THE RIVO AT RINGLING Condominiums in the heart of the downtown. Truly a great location to be a walker. This is a Perfect Seasonal Getaway.

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Lido Key
1 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE
1 Ben Franklin Drive, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,200
1389 sqft
Fabulous Location right on the beach and next to St. Armand's Circle, the best of everything!! Available Jan. 1st 2020 for a minimum of three months. St.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Lido Key
1800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE
1800 Ben Franklin Drive, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1980 sqft
LUXURY LIVING...at the beautiful L'ELEGANCE on LIDO BEACH. This updated condo has 2 bedrooms + a den, 3 full baths. Beautiful wood flooring in the living-dining area and continues into the den and kitchen with breakfast area.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Lido Key
800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE
800 Ben Franklin Drive, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,450
900 sqft
Beautiful beach condo located on Lido Key at the Lido Ambassador. This turnkey furnished condo has one bedroom and one and a half bathrooms. Wood floors and tile throughout. The kitchen has stainless appliances.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Rosemary District
800 N TAMIAMI TRAIL
800 Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1323 sqft
DOWNTOWN ALINARI TURNKEY FURNISHED. RESORT style living at the ALANARI. Newly Furnished and freshly painted and new carpet.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Lido Key
1100 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE
1100 Ben Franklin Drive, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,800
918 sqft
Beautifully decorated condo in Sarasota Florida right on Lido Beach.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Laurel Park
425 N OSPREY AVENUE
425 South Osprey Avenue, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1635 sqft
UTILITIES INCLUDED ** HISTORIC ROWE HOME ** TURNKEY FURNISHED ** WALK TO DOWNTOWN and GILLESPIE PARK ** Designed to accurately emulate ocean living, this historic home was built for John Ringling's (Ringling Bros.
Rent Report
Sarasota

July 2020 Sarasota Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Sarasota Rent Report. Sarasota rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sarasota rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Sarasota rents decline sharply over the past month

Sarasota rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sarasota stand at $1,079 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,386 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Sarasota's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Sarasota over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in Florida for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,396; of the 10 largest Florida cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Orlando experiencing the fastest decline (-2.9%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Cape Coral, and Jacksonville have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 0.8%, and 0.3%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Sarasota

    As rents have fallen moderately in Sarasota, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Sarasota is less affordable for renters.

    • Sarasota's median two-bedroom rent of $1,386 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Sarasota fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Sarasota than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Sarasota is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

