Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator in unit laundry Property Amenities 24hr gym on-site laundry pool dogs allowed cats allowed alarm system business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar game room green community parking pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage guest parking guest suite hot tub internet access lobby media room online portal pet friendly tennis court

Just minutes from the famous Siesta Key beaches, fabulous restaurants, shopping and entertainment, Saratoga Place could not be in a better location! We are right near best the Gulf Coast has to offer, nestled among lush landscaping and the tree-lined streets of prestigious Palmer Ranch. Rise to coffee and the morning paper on your private terrace. Rejuvenate with a workout in the fitness center or relax at the pool. Stop by or call today and see why Saratoga Place is the perfect place to call home!