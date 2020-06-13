/
gulf gate estates
391 Apartments for rent in Gulf Gate Estates, FL📍
19 Units Available
Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1220 sqft
A beautiful place to live in wonderful Sarasota. Our property features One, Two, Three and Four Bedroom Apartment homes which have been newly renovated. You will surround yourself with lush tropical landscaping in a quiet peaceful environment.
Gulf Gate
1 Unit Available
6614 Markridge Place
6614 Markridge Place, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1597 sqft
6614 Markridge Place Available 07/01/20 Gulfgate Area on quiet cul de sac backing onto pond - Gulfgate area large 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom single family home on quiet circle backing onto large pond.
1 Unit Available
2950 Clark Rd, #212
2950 Clark Rd, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
888 sqft
Seasonal/short term/annual turnkey 2/1 1/2 bath top floor condo near Siesta Key! - Seasonal, short term or annual turnkey furnished This beautifully updated, 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom condo on the 2nd floor is located in a small, well kept,
1 Unit Available
2858 Ashton Road
2858 Ashton Road, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,330
1855 sqft
4BR/3Bath/2-car Garage BRAND NEW! 2 MILES TO SIESTA!! Extensive upgrades throughout the home with quality construction. Large 20x20 porcelain tiles lead you into the great room.
1 Unit Available
7203 Curtiss Ave #1B
7203 Curtiss Ave 1b Bld 2, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1169 sqft
Beautuiful turnkey furnished, ground floor condo has 2BR/2B with 1065 sq ft. All brand new furnishings include queen bed in master, two twin beds in guest bedroom & sleeper sofa for two in living room.
1 Unit Available
5717 ASHTON WAY
5717 Ashton Way, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1624 sqft
Available July 1, 2020! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 Baths condo at Ashton Lakes. 33 acres of playground with 2 swimming pools, 2 tennis courts, bocce ball, shuffle board.
1 Unit Available
6910 WOODWIND DRIVE
6910 Woodwind Drive, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1284 sqft
AVAILABLE MINIMUM OF 3 MONTHS TILL MID DECEMBER 2020. NOT AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021. YOU WILL FALL IN LOVE WITH THIS SUMMER TO FALL SEASONAL RENTAL.
Gulf Gate
1 Unit Available
3185 REGATTA CIRCLE
3185 Regatta Circle, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1393 sqft
Highly sought after Gulf Gate area. AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST. Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with covered carport. Quiet street. Ideal house for Florida living, large fenced in backyard offering complete privacy with beautiful tropical flowering trees.
1 Unit Available
3431 CLARK ROAD
3431 Clark Road, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
964 sqft
This is 2 Beds and 1 bath condo, fresh paint and new floors. Excellent location less than 3 miles to famous Siesta Key, Brand New Publix, Restaurants and Shopping Center across the street miles close to I-75.
1 Unit Available
5236 LAKE ARROWHEAD TRAIL
5236 Lake Arrowhead Trail, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1315 sqft
This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Second Floor Condo with lake views is located minutes from the world class beaches of Siesta Key and it also has one of the most beautiful views in Lake Arrowhead.
1 Unit Available
7203 Curtiss Avenue
7203 Curtiss Avenue, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1065 sqft
Beautuiful turnkey furnished, ground floor condo has 2BR/2B with 1065 sq ft. All brand new furnishings include queen bed in master, two twin beds in guest bedroom & sleeper sofa for two in living room.
1 Unit Available
2843 NEW ENGLAND STREET
2843 New England Street, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1343 sqft
This single story, three bedroom two bathroom vacation rental home features a large swimming pool and a private fenced back yard for an inviting outdoor living space.
1 Unit Available
6008 OLIVE AVENUE
6008 Olive Avenue, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1180 sqft
ATTRACTIVE FURNISHED HOUSE READY FOR SEASONAL RENTAL! ALSO AVAILABLE FOR OFF-SEASON AT $1400. FLORIDA STYLE FURNITURE AND BEACHY PASTEL COLORS. STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES. SECOND BATH BEING ADDED! OVERSIZED ONE CAR GARAGE.
1 Unit Available
7205 CURTISS AVENUE
7205 Curtiss Avenue, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1065 sqft
THIS 2ND FLOOR GULF GATE CONDO JUST MINUTES AWAY FROM SIESTA KEY BEACH IS THE PERFECT OFF SEASON RENTAL. CORNER UNIT WITH TILE THROUGHOUT, SPARKLING HEATED POOL, CLOSE TO THE SHOPPING AND ENTERTAINMENT VILLAGE OF GULF GATE.
1 Unit Available
2950 CLARK ROAD
2950 Clark Road, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
888 sqft
COZY LAKEFRONT COMMUNITY! NICE GROUND FLOOR, END UNIT CONDO IN TRINITY VILLAGE. CLOSE TO WORLD FAMOUS SIESTA KEY BEACH, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS. SCREENED LANAI, NICELY FURNISHED. CARPET AND TILE.
1 Unit Available
3013 CLARK ROAD
3013 Clark Road, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1320 sqft
LAKE VIEW! UPDATED, Spacious 2nd floor condo with vaulted ceilings and no carpet! King size bed in the master and two twins in the guest. Laundry inside the condo and a large lanai off the master and living room.
1 Unit Available
5677 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE
5677 Ashton Lake Drive, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1092 sqft
GROUND FLOOR, LAKE VIEW WITH A LANAI. Very spacious 2 bedroom split floor plan with a washer and dryer in the condo. Lots of ceramic tile, little carpeting. Great location, 2 miles to Siesta Key. Covered parking and heated community pool.
1 Unit Available
6030 CARLTON AVENUE
6030 Carlton Avenue, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1306 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 15th FOR SUMMER & FALL 2020. Turnkey furnished property cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath remodeled home in Gulf Gate. Wood looking tile floors throughout. Large kitchen with wood cabinets and granite counter tops.
1 Unit Available
5746 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE
5746 Ashton Lake Drive, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1411 sqft
Ground floor end unit that is a three bedroom floor plan includes private lanai and courtyard with lake view. Recent renovations to kitchen and bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
2908 CAPTIVA DRIVE
2908 Captiva Drive, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1781 sqft
A perfect vacation getaway in prime Gulf Gate location. Bring the family to this 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a private sparkling pool under a screened pool cage. The home offers 4 bedrooms, a large open living room PLUS family room and dining area.
1 Unit Available
6323 GATEWAY AVENUE
6323 Gateway Avenue, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
773 sqft
Schedule your showing today for this lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo located in Gulf Gate.
Results within 1 mile of Gulf Gate Estates
1 Unit Available
1604 Stickney Point Rd. #1604-101
1604 Stickney Point Road, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
540 sqft
Short term, one bedroom condo in waterfront community walking distance to Siesta Key.. - This cozy one bedroom condo, on the ground floor, would be a great place for a base camp for your fun in the sun.
1 Unit Available
4622 MacEachen Blvd
4622 Maceachen Boulevard, South Gate Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1433 sqft
Ideal 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Great Neighborhood - The search for your perfect rental home ends here! This charming 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom home is located in a picturesque neighborhood in a great area of Sarasota.
1 Unit Available
4032 Crockers Lake Blvd Unit 8-16
4032 Crockers Lake Boulevard, Vamo, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
688 sqft
Vintage Grand Condo - Beautiful, updated unit in the popular Vintage Grand community on Palmer Ranch. This is the larger 1 bedroom 1 bath unit, ceramic tile throughout.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Gulf Gate Estates rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,790.
Some of the colleges located in the Gulf Gate Estates area include Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, University of South Florida-St Petersburg, and University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Gulf Gate Estates from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.
