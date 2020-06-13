115 Apartments for rent in North Port, FL

/
north port
Lakeside Plantation
38 Units Available
Lakes at North Port
1015 Ohana Way, North Port, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1160 sqft
Lakes at North Port welcomes you to our community of luxury apartments in North Port, Florida. At Lakes at North Port, our goal is to provide an atmosphere that residents are proud to call home.
1 Unit Available
2780 West Price Boulevard
2780 West Price Boulevard, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1194 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in.
1 Unit Available
13466 Bastiano Street
13466 Bastiano Street, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2537 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Single Family Home - Located in IslandWalk at the West Villages with Resort-like Amenities. - Conveniently located in the desirable community of IslandWalk with its Resort-style amenities.
1 Unit Available
2253 S. Chamberlain Blvd
2253 South Chamberlain Boulevard, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1682 sqft
2253 S. Chamberlain Blvd Available 06/15/20 3 BED 2 BATH FOR RENT! - BEAUTIFUL BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION 3 BED 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME- MOVE IN READY NOW. (RLNE5715795)
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
20473 Benissimo Drive
20473 Benissimo Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1572 sqft
Annual Unfurnished Rental: Villa in Gran Paradiso Community with Rich Resort-like Amenities! - This Gorgeous Villa is located in the desirable community of Gran Paradiso with its rich Italian flair and 5 Star Resort-style amenities.
1 Unit Available
2441 Stagnaro Road
2441 Stagnaro Road, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1682 sqft
2441 Stagnaro Road Available 06/15/20 3 BED AND DEN- BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION - 3 BED + DEN- NEW CONSTRUCTION! THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BED AND A DEN, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE IS ALMOST 1700 SQ FT. BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION, GRANITE AND TILE THROUGHOUT.
1 Unit Available
5310 Andris Ct
5310 Andris Court, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1458 sqft
5310 Andris Court, North Port - 3/2/2 with lanai on corner lot. Freshly painted interior with new carpet in master bedroom. Luxury plank vinyl flooring elsewhere with tile in kitchen & baths. Inside laundry closet with washer & dryer "as is".
1 Unit Available
5669 THYER STREET
5669 Thyer Street, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2399 sqft
3BR/2BA Single Family Home in North Port - Spacious home available April 1 as an annual rental.
1 Unit Available
3528 Monday Terr
3528 Monday Terrace, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2302 sqft
3825 Monday Ter North Port 3/2.5/2 Pool home - 3825 Monday Ter North Port 3/2.5/2 Pool home. Spacious home with living room, dining room and large family room. Carpet is being replaced with wood plank tile and is freshly painted.
1 Unit Available
3061 Brewster Rd
3061 Brewster Road, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1500 sqft
3 BED AND A DEN- BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION - 3 BED + DEN- NEW CONSTRUCTION! THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BED AND A DEN, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE IS ALMOST 1700 SQ FT. BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION, GRANITE AND TILE THROUGHOUT.
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
12515 Felice Drive
12515 Felice Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1568 sqft
2021 Season available (December 2020) $3800/month Off Season Available: May-November $2200/month - 2021 Season available (December 2020) $3800/month Off Season Available: May-November 2020 $2200/month This Gorgeous Villa is located in the desirable
1 Unit Available
8071 Meade Court - S026
8071 Meade Court, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
998 sqft
VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL - AVAILABLE: Sept - Dec 2020 RENTED: Jan - Mar 2021 Jan-Mar $1,800* / month Apr-Dec $1,400* / month *Taxes and Fees not included Very cute two bedroom home located in Leisure Villas of North Port, a 55+ Community.
1 Unit Available
4081 Roderigo Avenue
4081 Roderigo Avenue, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1833 sqft
Vacation / Short Term Rental - ***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** AVAILABLE: April through September 2020 RENTED: March 2020 and October 2020 through March 2021 Seasonal Rent (Jan-Mar) - $3,600* / month Off Season Rent (Apr-Dec) - $2,000* /
1 Unit Available
2540 Vedado St. N.
2540 Vedado Street, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1220 sqft
2540 Vedado St. N. Available 06/15/20 NORTH SUMTER COMMUTER - This 3 bed, 2 bath beauty is perfectly located for commuting to Port Charlotte, Sarasota or Venice.
1 Unit Available
5022 Bayberry St
5022 Bayberry Street, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1640 sqft
5022 Bayberry St. North Port - Beautifully appointed 4 bedroom 2 bath pool home in desirable area of North Port. Available for Jan-Apr 2021. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5853986)
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
13826 Vancanza Dr
13826 Vancanza Drive, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2444 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Venice- Gran Paradiso- Annual Lease - Property Id: 127504 New Construction Completed 8/2018- Over 2400 sq ft! Tenants enjoy all the amenities.
1 Unit Available
2977 Sean Rd
2977 Sean Road, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1220 sqft
- (RLNE5814506)
1 Unit Available
4695 Blueridge St
4695 Blueridge Street, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1566 sqft
Seasonal Pool Home - Recently became available for 2020 Season You're in luck 3/2/2 Pool home with an incredible view of the Lake, great location near Charlotte sports park shopping restaurants beaches, golf I 75 and more.
1 Unit Available
2877 Sultan Ave
2877 Sultan Ct, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1571 sqft
Charming BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION Home Available for Rent! Apply TODAY! - Welcome to your brand new home! This newly constructed home is available immediately.
Gran Paradiso
1 Unit Available
20248 Lagente Cir Unit 73
20248 Lagente Circle, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2076 sqft
Come live the Florida dream in the RESORT-STYLE COMMUNITY of Gran Paradiso! Live like you're on vacation all year round! Amenity Rich! Maintenance Free! Gran Paradiso, a gated community with homes built by Lennar.
1 Unit Available
1935 Marasco Ln
1935 Marasco Lane, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1699 sqft
1 Unit Available
13840 Posada St
13840 Posada Street, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
Jocky Club of North Point
1 Unit Available
1930 Mossy Oak Dr
1930 Mossy Oak Drive, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2703 sqft
1 Unit Available
2792 Phoenix Palm TER
2792 Phoenix Palm Terrace, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
****PRICE REDUCTION ONLY $1,650.00 A MONTH!!**** This low amount INCLUDES use of ALL amenities within this beautiful complex! Incredibly Spacious, well appointed 2 bedroom plus den 2 bath home located in the Gated Golfing community of Bobcat Trail.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In North Port, the median rent is $853 for a studio, $917 for a 1-bedroom, $1,178 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,617 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in North Port, check out our monthly North Port Rent Report.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in North Port include Lakeside Plantation.
Some of the colleges located in the North Port area include Florida SouthWestern State College, Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, and Florida Gulf Coast University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to North Port from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Fort Myers, Bradenton, and Sarasota.
