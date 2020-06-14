Apartment List
103 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sarasota, FL

Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
29 Units Available
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,342
820 sqft
***At this time, tours are by appointment only. Please contact us to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
28 Units Available
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
813 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, The Loop at 2800 will feature plenty of indulgences.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
25 Units Available
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,369
765 sqft
Life at First Sight, Live at Volaris Live Oak! An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS Live Oak... a dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:59pm
36 Units Available
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
821 sqft
Close to Highway 93 and the Tuscana development. Community offers complimentary car washes, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have an island breakfast bar, a beverage refrigerator and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
62 Units Available
TGM University Park
6001 Medici Ct, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
761 sqft
TGM University Park offers an ideal combination of location and lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
43 Units Available
TGM Palm Aire
6104 Turnbury Park Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,259
805 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Palm Aire in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:37pm
25 Units Available
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
828 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units include spacious closets, hardwood floors and deluxe kitchens. Residents enjoy easy access to I-75, nearby beaches at Siesta Key and the Oscar Scherer State Park that is just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:38pm
Rosemary District
23 Units Available
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,485
773 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
13 Units Available
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
733 sqft
The Lexington offers one, two, three and four-bedroom floor plans with large living space, gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer (in select units) and private screened patios.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
25 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
777 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:32pm
51 Units Available
50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
848 sqft
Just a few minutes from AMC Barrett 24 Commons Theater, these apartment homes feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and private patios. Community amenities include a clubhouse, business center and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
140 Units Available
Sage on Palmer Ranch
12501 Honore Avenue, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
795 sqft
Sage on Palmer Ranch is a beautiful new luxury apartment community in the heart of Palmer Ranch, Sarasota, offering a range between one to three bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
338 Units Available
Bainbridge Palmore
310 North Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,418
771 sqft
Bainbridge Palmore unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
23 Units Available
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
701 sqft
At Huntington Place Apartments in Sarasota, FL, community is everything. We offer the lifestyle you're seeking in a setting that provides all the comforts you need.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Contact for Availability
The Point at Bella Grove
8310 Bella Grove Circle, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Luxury living within miles of I-75 and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Open-air community lounge with fireplace, pool, outdoor grilling area and fire pit. Apartments have gourmet kitchens, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Pet-friendly.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1110 Villagio Cir #207
1110 Villagio Circle, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
822 sqft
1110 Villagio Cir #207 Available 07/01/20 1/1 with beautiful water views available July 1st - This spacious second floor condo has a stunning water view. There is a comfortable living/dining room area and a kitchen with breakfast bar.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2703 Hidden Lake Dr North - Unit C
2703 Hidden Lake Drive North, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
661 sqft
Clean Affordable 1 BR / 1 Bath Condo For Rent in Hidden Lake Village - Clean, freshly painted, first floor, 1-bed, 1-bath condo unit in Hidden Lake Village. Great location that's close to downtown Sarasota and quick access to I-75.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2740 Coconut Bay Ln Unit 2C
2740 Coconut Bay Ln, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
714 sqft
Live in luxury in this one bedroom, one bath condo located in the gated community of Sarasota Palms! This condo has a spacious kitchen fit for a chef with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, lots of cabinet space, crown molding, ceiling

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Arlington Park
1 Unit Available
2054 Arlington St Apt 100
2054 Arlington Street, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
600 sqft
1 bed 1 bath downstairs corner unit with parking and washer/dryer in unit AVAILABLE 1ST WEEK IN AUGUST. I also have 2 more 1 bedrooms in the complex available sooner if need be.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Lido Key
1 Unit Available
800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE
800 Ben Franklin Drive, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,450
900 sqft
Beautiful beach condo located on Lido Key at the Lido Ambassador. This turnkey furnished condo has one bedroom and one and a half bathrooms. Wood floors and tile throughout. The kitchen has stainless appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Golden Gate Point
1 Unit Available
565 GOLDEN GATE POINT
565 Golden Gate Point, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
Lovely 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Turnkey furnished condo located in the highly sought after Golden Gate Pointe neighborhood. Many upgrades including wood floors, granite, new appliances, tile back splash in kitchen and bathroom, just to name a few.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Lido Key
1 Unit Available
1100 BEN FRANKLIN DRIVE
1100 Ben Franklin Drive, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,800
918 sqft
Beautifully decorated condo in Sarasota Florida right on Lido Beach.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1220 34th St
1220 34th Street, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
1100 sqft
This beautiful property is a shared housing environment that is fully furnished and available for rent by the room. Ideal for a student or young professional looking for shared housing close to colleges and downtown Sarasota.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Gillespie Park
1 Unit Available
403 N OSPREY AVENUE
403 North Osprey Avenue, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,300
1173 sqft
CHARMING DOWNTOWN COTTAGE ** STEPS TO GILLESPIE PARK ** TURNKEY FURNISHED ** UTILITIES INCLUDED ** This lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bath is perfect for the smaller family or professional looking for a lifestyle of convenience and excitement.

June 2020 Sarasota Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sarasota Rent Report. Sarasota rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sarasota rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Sarasota rents decline sharply over the past month

Sarasota rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sarasota stand at $1,088 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,398 for a two-bedroom. Sarasota's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Sarasota over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in Florida for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the two other major cities in the state besides Sarasota to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Sarasota

    As rents have fallen slightly in Sarasota, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Sarasota is less affordable for renters.

    • Sarasota's median two-bedroom rent of $1,398 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Sarasota.
    • While rents in Sarasota fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Sarasota than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Sarasota is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

