rosemary district
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:40 PM
259 Apartments for rent in Rosemary District, Sarasota, FL
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
19 Units Available
ARCOS Apartments
320 Central Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,475
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1386 sqft
Within an urban community near dining and shops. Close to the beach. Apartments feature 10- to 14-foot ceilings, updated kitchens and bathrooms, and designer finishes. Pool and fitness center on-site.
Last updated July 12 at 12:33pm
57 Units Available
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,340
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
800 N TAMIAMI TRAIL
800 Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1323 sqft
DOWNTOWN ALINARI TURNKEY FURNISHED. RESORT style living at the ALANARI. Newly Furnished and freshly painted and new carpet.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
750 N TAMIAMI TRAIL
750 Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1120 sqft
Gorgeous upscale condo in DOWNTOWN SARASOTA available for short term stays, three month minimum. Designer furnishings for the guests and wood floors in the main living area and carpet in the bedrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
445 N ORANGE AVENUE
445 North Orange Avenue, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1173 sqft
Urban living at it's finest CITRUS SQUARE in the Rosemary District. This unit has 2 bedrooms, two baths and an office with a queen murphy bed and a built in wood desk area.
Results within 1 mile of Rosemary District
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
18 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,660
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,335
2071 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
888 BLVD OF THE ARTS
888 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
1288 sqft
Welcome to this beautifully renovated 2BR/2Bath Condo in one of downtown Sarasota’s best waterfront locations at Condo on the Bay! Enjoy amazing views of the Ringling Bridge, Sarasota Bay, and the City Lights of Sarasota from this 9th floor
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2121 WOOD STREET
2121 Wood Street, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
937 sqft
Lovely, gated, furnished 2/2 downtown Sarasota second story condo with private entrance to Payne Park. Available July 20,2020 for 7-12 months.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1064 N TAMIAMI TRAIL
1064 Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1352 sqft
For this condo, AC system has UV germicidal light sanitizer system in place. Furnished & Turnkey. Top floor with expansive views of city and Sarasota Bay. Can be sold furnished & Turnkey.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
522 GOLDEN GATE PT
522 Golden Gate Point, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
563 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath condo with Water views located at Pier 550 on beautiful Golden Gate Point. Great Sarasota Bay, Marina Jack and downtown views! Tile floors and extra built-in storage.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1350 MAIN STREET
1350 Main Street, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1336 sqft
Live like you are in one of the newest buildings without the price and with the convenience of historic downtown charm.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
850 S TAMIAMI TRAIL
850 Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1102 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse located in Central Park 2 is close to downtown and the Bayfront. When sitting on your lanai you are overlooking the garden and pond, not a parking lot! Main floor features open floor plan with wood flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
635 N OSPREY AVENUE
635 North Osprey Avenue, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,550
2559 sqft
Introducing Gillespie Park, located walking distance to the finest restaurants, shops as well as downtown Sarasota's bay front and iconic John Ringling Bridge. Minutes to the areas best gulf beaches and St Armand's Circle.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
629 N OSPREY AVENUE
629 North Osprey Avenue, Sarasota, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,550
2559 sqft
Introducing Gillespie Park, located walking distance to the finest restaurants, shops as well as downtown Sarasota's bay front and iconic John Ringling Bridge. Minutes to the areas best gulf beaches and St Armand's Circle.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1155 N GULFSTREAM AVENUE
1155 North Gulfstream Avenue, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1701 sqft
Available immediately for rent from now until end of October. Full Views of the bay, gulf and intracoastal from this fabulous 11th floor unit in The Vue.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1771 RINGLING BOULEVARD
1771 Ringling Boulevard, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1689 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SARASOTA DOWNTOWN LIVING at it's Best. Furnished -TWO BEDROOMS and a DEN at THE RIVO AT RINGLING Condominiums in the heart of the downtown. Truly a great location to be a walker. This is a Perfect Seasonal Getaway.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
565 GOLDEN GATE POINT
565 Golden Gate Point, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
Lovely 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Turnkey furnished condo located in the highly sought after Golden Gate Pointe neighborhood. Many upgrades including wood floors, granite, new appliances, tile back splash in kitchen and bathroom, just to name a few.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1250 2nd Street - 102
1250 2nd Street, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
850 sqft
2 Bedroom & 1 Bathroom Apartment in the heart of downtown Sarasota. Large open kitchen / dinning & living room, new ceramic floors, new paint, new appliances. Screened lanai in ground floor units or balcony on 2nd floor units.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
403 N OSPREY AVENUE
403 North Osprey Avenue, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,300
1173 sqft
CHARMING DOWNTOWN COTTAGE ** STEPS TO GILLESPIE PARK ** TURNKEY FURNISHED ** UTILITIES INCLUDED ** This lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bath is perfect for the smaller family or professional looking for a lifestyle of convenience and excitement.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
425 N OSPREY AVENUE
425 South Osprey Avenue, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1635 sqft
UTILITIES INCLUDED ** HISTORIC ROWE HOME ** TURNKEY FURNISHED ** WALK TO DOWNTOWN and GILLESPIE PARK ** Designed to accurately emulate ocean living, this historic home was built for John Ringling's (Ringling Bros.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
825 S OSPREY AVENUE
825 South Osprey Avenue, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1274 sqft
Villa Jasmine, 3-9 month rentals, private corner condo coveted area two blocks from Selby Gardens, bayfront. Lush tropical environment in cosmopolitan city. Fabulously remodeled with French doors to 2 private balconies (153 sq ft; 48 sq feet).
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
35 WATERGATE DRIVE
35 Watergate Drive, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,250
2799 sqft
Elegance everywhere you look. Welcome to the Ritz Carleton. This 3 bedroom 3 bath unit has one of the bedroom converted to an elegant office perfect for the busy executive. Amazing views of the Marina Jacks, Sarasota Bay and downtown Sarasota.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
La Cocoanut
1045 Cocoanut Avenue, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
434 sqft
All renovations have been completed in this 3rd floor 1Br/1bath unit at Promenade Apartment complex on Cocoanut and 10th st. New granite countertops in kitchen and on breakfast bar. Tiled backsplash above dual stainless steel sink.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
225 COSMOPOLITAN COURT
225 Cosmopolitan Ct, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1622 sqft
Unit is unfurnished and does not include a washer or dryer. Enjoy downtown living in this ultra-contemporary two-level townhouse with two-car garage.
