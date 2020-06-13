/
south sarasota
355 Apartments for rent in South Sarasota, FL📍
2309 LYNN STREET
2309 Lynn Street, South Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1618 sqft
Lovely single family home in Ridgewood available for rent. This light and bright two bedroom two bathroom turnkey furnished single family home has a lots of appeal.
1664 STARLING DRIVE
1664 Starling Drive, South Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1712 sqft
Look no further! It's a two bedroom, two bathroom condo for rent...In sought after gated community, centrally located, west of trail with groceries, shopping and restaurants right outside your doorstep.
2392 SANDRALA DRIVE
2392 Sandrala Drive, South Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
4756 sqft
GREAT"OLD" FLORIDA SETTING AND GET EXCITED FOR THIS HIDDEN GEM FAMILY HOME. LOCATED ON PHILLIPPI RIVER WITH BOAT DOCK AND LIFT. BEAUTIFUL LARGE POOL AREA WITH POOL CABANA AND SPA. DOUBLE HEIGHT POOL CAGE.
2108 OUTER DRIVE
2108 Outer Drive, South Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1625 sqft
Nicely maintained home in quiet neighborhood. Shopping, beaches, and schools nearby. Clean spacious home. Can close off 1 bed/ 1 bath master area for complete privacy with private entrance. Driveway features pavers and extra parking.
2107 ALVARADO LANE
2107 Alvarado Lane, South Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1675 sqft
This three bedroom two bath home is centrally located within Sarasota. Placing it just 5 minutes from Siesta Key, 5 minutes to Gulf Gate or South Gate shopping, and 10 minutes to Downtown Sarasota.
South Gate
2414 Foster Lane
2414 Foster Lane, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1279 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
5860 Midnight Pass Rd., Apt #52
5860 Midnight Pass Rd, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,990
2160 sqft
Annual or seasonal turnkey furnished spacious 3/3 condo on the sand of Crescent Beach on Siesta Key! - Do you want to live right on THE BEACH? This is not just any beach, but Crescent Beach on Siesta Key! Large 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom end unit in a
5880 Midnight Pass Rd. #89
5880 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,200
1750 sqft
SEASONAL SIESTA KEY BEACH FRONT 3 BEDROOM/3 BATHROOM CONDO - Vacation in a condo that feels like a house! No neighbors, above or to either side of you. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo is above the clubhouse and overlooks a pond with a fountain.
1255 Dockside Place
1255 Dockside Place, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1737 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1255 Dockside Place Available 07/01/20 Siesta Key Condo - This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is located at Harbor Towne and Yacht Club on Siesta Key. It over looks the canal to the inter-coastal water way.
3700 S Osprey Ave., #305
3700 South Osprey Avenue, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
991 sqft
3700 S Osprey Ave., #305 Available 06/15/20 Annual unfurnished 2/1 top floor condo near northern entrance to Siesta Key! - Annual, unfurnished 2/1 condo on top floor very close to northern access to Siesta Key.
2950 Clark Rd, #212
2950 Clark Rd, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
888 sqft
Seasonal/short term/annual turnkey 2/1 1/2 bath top floor condo near Siesta Key! - Seasonal, short term or annual turnkey furnished This beautifully updated, 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom condo on the 2nd floor is located in a small, well kept,
South Gate
2619 Sunnyside Street Sarasota
2619 Sunnyside Street, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1623 sqft
Spacious 3bed/2bath Home for Rent in Southgate!! - Hurry in to view this spacious 3bed/2bath home located in one of Sarasota's most desirable neighborhoods! Just minutes away from Siesta Key Beach, the number 1 beach in the U.S.
6313 Beechwood Ave
6313 Beechwood Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1440 sqft
Enjoy this SEASONAL Property rental. It is a spotless, totally renovated residence, is just a short walk to the BEACH on Siesta Key.
South Gate
3101 Bee Ridge Rd Apt 209
3101 Bee Ridge Road, Southgate, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
728 sqft
Stunning furnished two bedroom, one bath apartment off of Bee Ridge road! This well decorated end unit features high end furnishings, plush carpet, neutral paint, modern lighting, and ceiling fans throughout.
149 Southwinds Dr
149 Southwinds Drive, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
635 sqft
This charming furnished mobile home in the 55+ Southwinds community may be the perfect place to call your new home! Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath is fully furnished for your convenience.
2858 Ashton Road
2858 Ashton Road, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,330
1855 sqft
4BR/3Bath/2-car Garage BRAND NEW! 2 MILES TO SIESTA!! Extensive upgrades throughout the home with quality construction. Large 20x20 porcelain tiles lead you into the great room.
4944 Camphor Avenue
4944 Camphor Avenue, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1684 sqft
This charming and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
2730 PROCTOR ROAD - 104
2730 Proctor Road, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
LARGE 2 BEDROOMS WITH 2 BATHROOMS -KITCHEN -LIVING ROOM- PARKING SPACE - AIR CONDITIONNING- LARGE 2 BEDROOM APT - 2 BATH FOR RENT -GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT- IN SARASOTA- VERY CONVENIENT TO ALL- PROPERTY MANAGER ONSITE- LANAI IN BACK -- PLEASE CALL
5717 ASHTON WAY
5717 Ashton Way, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1624 sqft
Available July 1, 2020! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 Baths condo at Ashton Lakes. 33 acres of playground with 2 swimming pools, 2 tennis courts, bocce ball, shuffle board.
5452 SWIFT ROAD
5452 Swift Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1095 sqft
2BR/2BA CONDO IN THE RIVERVIEW SCHOOL DISTRICT FOR ONLY $1295 RENT. CONVENIENT TO RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING. ON SCAT BUS LINE. BEAUTIFUL SIESTA BEACH IS A SHORT TEN MINUTE RIDE AWAY! COMMUNITY POOL.
Siesta Beach
752 TROPICAL CIRCLE
752 Tropical Circle, Siesta Key, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2100 sqft
Easy to Show! Ready to live in Paradise? You won't find anything better than this four bed, two bath home just minutes from the world-famous Siesta Key Beach! This beautiful home is move-in ready.
South Gate
3255 S LOCKWOOD RIDGE ROAD
3255 South Lockwood Ridge Road, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1576 sqft
Beautiful Single Family home with private pool. The updated kitchen opens to living and dining area perfect for entertaining. Home has a beautiful music room for those inclined to play piano and sing for their guests.
1387 MOONMIST DRIVE
1387 Moonmist Drive, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1381 sqft
Beautiful furnished villa in Polynesian Gardens available to rent. The immaculately maintained, neat as a pin villa has fresh paint, a split floor plan, living room/dining room combination, plantation shutters, crown molding and 1,381 square feet.
South Gate
2331 Valencia Drive
2331 Valencia Drive, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1398 sqft
Southgate annual unfurnished rental available for immediate occupancy. This 2 Bedroom, 2 bath Mid-century ranch available featuring a very large fenced backyard and is pet friendly.
