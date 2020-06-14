Apartment List
/
FL
/
sarasota
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 AM

196 Apartments for rent in Sarasota, FL with garage

Sarasota apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1319 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, The Loop at 2800 will feature plenty of indulgences.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
25 Units Available
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,369
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1308 sqft
Life at First Sight, Live at Volaris Live Oak! An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS Live Oak... a dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
29 Units Available
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,342
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,156
1471 sqft
***At this time, tours are by appointment only. Please contact us to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
25 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,560
2071 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:57am
Rosemary District
23 Units Available
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,340
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
35 Units Available
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,104
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1118 sqft
Close to Highway 93 and the Tuscana development. Community offers complimentary car washes, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have an island breakfast bar, a beverage refrigerator and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
43 Units Available
TGM Palm Aire
6104 Turnbury Park Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,259
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1337 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Palm Aire in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
62 Units Available
TGM University Park
6001 Medici Ct, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1302 sqft
TGM University Park offers an ideal combination of location and lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
25 Units Available
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1376 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units include spacious closets, hardwood floors and deluxe kitchens. Residents enjoy easy access to I-75, nearby beaches at Siesta Key and the Oscar Scherer State Park that is just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:03am
51 Units Available
50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1469 sqft
Just a few minutes from AMC Barrett 24 Commons Theater, these apartment homes feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and private patios. Community amenities include a clubhouse, business center and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
140 Units Available
Sage on Palmer Ranch
12501 Honore Avenue, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1315 sqft
Sage on Palmer Ranch is a beautiful new luxury apartment community in the heart of Palmer Ranch, Sarasota, offering a range between one to three bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Contact for Availability
The Point at Bella Grove
8310 Bella Grove Circle, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Luxury living within miles of I-75 and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Open-air community lounge with fireplace, pool, outdoor grilling area and fire pit. Apartments have gourmet kitchens, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Pet-friendly.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Alta Vista
1 Unit Available
2278 Tamisola St
2278 Tami Sola Street, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2222 sqft
If you're looking to live the good life in downtown Sarasota then this two-story contemporary home is a must see! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features stunning elements of luxury and high design throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3717 Rilma Ave
3717 Rilma Avenue, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1242 sqft
This historic, unfurnished Florida cottage home is a must see! Charming architectural details combined with chic design elements make this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home truly special! Light and bright open living and dining area with hardwood flooring and

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Gillespie Park
1 Unit Available
635 N OSPREY AVENUE
635 North Osprey Avenue, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,550
2559 sqft
Introducing Gillespie Park, located walking distance to the finest restaurants, shops as well as downtown Sarasota's bay front and iconic John Ringling Bridge. Minutes to the areas best gulf beaches and St Armand's Circle.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Gillespie Park
1 Unit Available
629 N OSPREY AVENUE
629 North Osprey Avenue, Sarasota, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,550
2559 sqft
Introducing Gillespie Park, located walking distance to the finest restaurants, shops as well as downtown Sarasota's bay front and iconic John Ringling Bridge. Minutes to the areas best gulf beaches and St Armand's Circle.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1155 N GULFSTREAM AVENUE
1155 North Gulfstream Avenue, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1701 sqft
Available immediately for rent from now until end of October. Full Views of the bay, gulf and intracoastal from this fabulous 11th floor unit in The Vue.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Main Street Merchants
1 Unit Available
1771 RINGLING BOULEVARD
1771 Ringling Boulevard, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1689 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SARASOTA DOWNTOWN LIVING at it's Best. Furnished -TWO BEDROOMS and a DEN at THE RIVO AT RINGLING Condominiums in the heart of the downtown. Truly a great location to be a walker. This is a Perfect Seasonal Getaway.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rosemary District
1 Unit Available
800 N TAMIAMI TRAIL
800 Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1323 sqft
DOWNTOWN ALINARI TURNKEY FURNISHED. RESORT style living at the ALANARI. Newly Furnished and freshly painted and new carpet.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Golden Gate Point
1 Unit Available
258 GOLDEN GATE POINT
258 Golden Gate Point, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
3031 sqft
Luxury living is available for an ANNUAL UNFURNISHED LEASE at this highly sought after MAJESTIC BAY condominium on GOLDEN GATE. Stunning windows and views abound in this unique PENTHOUSE. Private unit elevator Lobby.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
539 BEARDED OAKS CIRCLE
539 Bearded Oaks Circle, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1452 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage at the end of a cul de sac. There is a large work room / study at back of home. Screend front and back porches. Community pool. Close to I-75 and shopping. convenient to Downtown area.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Harbor Acres
1 Unit Available
1804 S ORANGE AVENUE
1804 South Orange Avenue, Sarasota, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2289 sqft
West of trail pool home on a large maintenance-free 1/3 acre.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Arlington Park
1 Unit Available
2105 HYDE PARK CIRCLE
2105 Hyde Park Circle, Sarasota, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1912 sqft
Available August 1st. Do not miss this home! Location, Location, Location. Customarily renovated by a skilled interior designer....it's gorgeous! 4/3 with pool and fenced in yard, a spacious home with a yard and pool designed for entertaining.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
825 S OSPREY AVENUE
825 South Osprey Avenue, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1274 sqft
Villa Jasmine, 3-9 month rentals, private corner condo coveted area two blocks from Selby Gardens, bayfront. Lush tropical environment in cosmopolitan city. Fabulously remodeled with French doors to 2 private balconies (153 sq ft; 48 sq feet).
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Sarasota, FL

Sarasota apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Sarasota 1 BedroomsSarasota 1 BedroomsSarasota 2 BedroomsSarasota 2 BedroomsSarasota 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSarasota 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSarasota 3 BedroomsSarasota 3 BedroomsSarasota Accessible ApartmentsSarasota Apartments with BalconySarasota Apartments with Balcony
Sarasota Apartments with GarageSarasota Apartments with GarageSarasota Apartments with GymSarasota Apartments with GymSarasota Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSarasota Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSarasota Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSarasota Apartments with ParkingSarasota Apartments with ParkingSarasota Apartments with PoolSarasota Apartments with Pool
Sarasota Apartments with Washer-DryerSarasota Apartments with Washer-DryerSarasota Cheap PlacesSarasota Dog Friendly ApartmentsSarasota Dog Friendly ApartmentsSarasota Furnished ApartmentsSarasota Furnished ApartmentsSarasota Luxury PlacesSarasota Pet Friendly PlacesSarasota Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Cape Coral, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FL
Venice, FLNorth Port, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLEast Lake, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosemary District

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa