Apartment List
/
FL
/
sarasota
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:30 PM

195 Furnished Apartments for rent in Sarasota, FL

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1185 VILLAGIO CIRCLE
1185 Villagio Circle, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1310 sqft
Newer condominium with 3 beds, 2 baths AND a car port. Private staircase to second floor entrance. The L-shaped living/dining room is open to the kitchen and has sliding doors to the spacious balcony.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Main Street Merchants
1 Unit Available
1771 RINGLING BOULEVARD
1771 Ringling Boulevard, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1689 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SARASOTA DOWNTOWN LIVING at it's Best. Furnished -TWO BEDROOMS and a DEN at THE RIVO AT RINGLING Condominiums in the heart of the downtown. Truly a great location to be a walker. This is a Perfect Seasonal Getaway.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Lido Key
1 Unit Available
800 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE
800 Ben Franklin Drive, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,450
900 sqft
Beautiful beach condo located on Lido Key at the Lido Ambassador. This turnkey furnished condo has one bedroom and one and a half bathrooms. Wood floors and tile throughout. The kitchen has stainless appliances.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Rosemary District
1 Unit Available
800 N TAMIAMI TRAIL
800 Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1323 sqft
DOWNTOWN ALINARI TURNKEY FURNISHED. RESORT style living at the ALANARI. Newly Furnished and freshly painted and new carpet.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Golden Gate Point
1 Unit Available
565 GOLDEN GATE POINT
565 Golden Gate Point, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
Lovely 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Turnkey furnished condo located in the highly sought after Golden Gate Pointe neighborhood. Many upgrades including wood floors, granite, new appliances, tile back splash in kitchen and bathroom, just to name a few.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1220 34th St
1220 34th Street, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
1100 sqft
This beautiful property is a shared housing environment that is fully furnished and available for rent by the room. Ideal for a student or young professional looking for shared housing close to colleges and downtown Sarasota.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Gillespie Park
1 Unit Available
403 N OSPREY AVENUE
403 North Osprey Avenue, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,300
1173 sqft
CHARMING DOWNTOWN COTTAGE ** STEPS TO GILLESPIE PARK ** TURNKEY FURNISHED ** UTILITIES INCLUDED ** This lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bath is perfect for the smaller family or professional looking for a lifestyle of convenience and excitement.

1 of 75

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Saint Armands
1 Unit Available
322 JACKSON DRIVE
322 Jackson Drive, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1604 sqft
Lido Retreat The perfect 2 bedroom, 2 bath Modern bungalow-style residence epitomizes what a tropical sanctuary should be. Grand open spaces with glass double doors and large windows allow views of the tropical landscape surrounding the home.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Laurel Park
1 Unit Available
425 N OSPREY AVENUE
425 South Osprey Avenue, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1635 sqft
UTILITIES INCLUDED ** HISTORIC ROWE HOME ** TURNKEY FURNISHED ** WALK TO DOWNTOWN and GILLESPIE PARK ** Designed to accurately emulate ocean living, this historic home was built for John Ringling's (Ringling Bros.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Harbor Acres
1 Unit Available
1804 S ORANGE AVENUE
1804 South Orange Avenue, Sarasota, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2289 sqft
West of trail pool home on a large maintenance-free 1/3 acre.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Lido Key
1 Unit Available
1300 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE
1300 Ben Franklin Drive, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
1855 sqft
RITZ BEACH RESIDENCES, available this summer/ fall and or a long term or annual rental. This is Living at its finest. This third floor condo has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and has a professionally decorated interior.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Saint Armands
1 Unit Available
236 N BLVD OF PRESIDENTS
236 Boulevard of the Presidents, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1900 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent this spacious gem! The exterior is gated, and secured throughout for complete privacy as you enjoy paradise. Just steps from the lovely St. Armand's Circle as well as area beaches.

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2473 DAVIS BOULEVARD
2473 Davis Boulevard, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1376 sqft
Turn-key Furnished with fully fenced yard! Welcome to The "Retro Ringling" house, a unique designer home in downtown Sarasota with tons of modern amenities and nostalgic charm- all within a stone’s throw from Main St Sarasota & Payne Park & just a

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Arlington Park
1 Unit Available
2239 HILLVIEW STREET
2239 Hillview Street, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1202 sqft
Beautiful single family home on Hillview Street. The turnkey furnished home has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room, kitchen with stainless appliances and a breakfast nook as well as a separate family room with desk.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
716 N JEFFERSON AVENUE
716 North Jefferson Avenue, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
841 sqft
Treat yourself to Florida living in this peaceful, furnished two bedroom, two bath villa, tucked away within the quiet neighborhood of Jefferson Pines II.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Paver Park Estates
1 Unit Available
2716 SYDELLE STREET
2716 Sydelle Street, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1348 sqft
This 3 Bed/2 Bath furnished downtown bungalow is located convenient to all Sarasota has to offer. The home is cheery and bright with lots of character. There is a bonus room that can be used as formal dining or an office. It is move-in ready.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
888 BLVD OF THE ARTS
888 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,250
1729 sqft
ANNUAL FURNISHED* or UNFURNISHED* GULF OF MEXICO* LUXURY, RENTAL* 2Beds 2Bath BRITE & SUNNY* Condo featuring 180-DEGREE* Spectacular Views of SARASOTA BAY* & the INTERCOASTAL Waterway* Beautifully & COMPLETELY REMODELED* No expense spared* This

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Lido Shores
1 Unit Available
1179 MORNINGSIDE PLACE
1179 Morningside Place, Sarasota, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3211 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous turnkey furnished home on Lido Shores.

1 of 20

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
1906 Siesta Dr.
1906 Siesta Drive, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1234 sqft
April 2020 turnkey furnished 3/2 renovated home 1/2 mile from Siesta Key and the bay.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Lido Key
1 Unit Available
800 S BLVD OF PRESIDENTS
800 South Boulevard of the Presidents, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1090 sqft
A true tropical getaway! This two bed/two bath corner unit has vaulted ceilings and large windows allowing plenty of natural light to flow though.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
San Remo
1 Unit Available
3544 SAN REMO TERRACE
3544 San Remo Terrace, Sarasota, FL
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
6710 sqft
Lake Tahoe came to Sarasota Bay in 2009…and they built a house together. This spectacular, custom-designed home offers 2 full Master Suites, each with their own private terrace, and 3 guest suites for visiting family or friends.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Siesta
1 Unit Available
129 PIERSON LANE
129 Pierson Lane, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1725 sqft
SIESTA KEY! Wonderful family beach house. Walk to shell beach just minutes to the village and public beach. Nicely furnished. Updated kitchen. All the comforts of home. Beautiful lot with deck and barbecue grill.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
South Poinsettia
1 Unit Available
1886 BOUGAINVILLEA STREET
1886 Bougainvillea Street, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1474 sqft
Have your own tropical retreat in this cozy, charming rental home! Ideally located close to Siesta Key, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and St. Armand’s Circle you won’t have to go far for world class service.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Lido Key
1 Unit Available
1700 BENJAMIN FRANKLIN DRIVE
1700 Ben Franklin Drive, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
607 sqft
AVAILABLE WINTER 2020-2021 at $2000/month or JULY-DECEMBER, 2020 at $1600/month. Adorable ground floor one bedroom, one bath Sarasota TURNKEY FURNISHED RENTAL ON THE BEACH on Lido Key. Convenient to pool and private beach.

June 2020 Sarasota Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sarasota Rent Report. Sarasota rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sarasota rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Sarasota Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sarasota Rent Report. Sarasota rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sarasota rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Sarasota rents decline sharply over the past month

Sarasota rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sarasota stand at $1,088 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,398 for a two-bedroom. Sarasota's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Sarasota over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in Florida for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the two other major cities in the state besides Sarasota to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Sarasota

    As rents have fallen slightly in Sarasota, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Sarasota is less affordable for renters.

    • Sarasota's median two-bedroom rent of $1,398 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Sarasota.
    • While rents in Sarasota fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Sarasota than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Sarasota is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Sarasota 1 BedroomsSarasota 1 BedroomsSarasota 2 BedroomsSarasota 2 BedroomsSarasota 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSarasota 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSarasota 3 BedroomsSarasota 3 BedroomsSarasota Accessible ApartmentsSarasota Apartments with BalconySarasota Apartments with Balcony
    Sarasota Apartments with GarageSarasota Apartments with GarageSarasota Apartments with GymSarasota Apartments with GymSarasota Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSarasota Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSarasota Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSarasota Apartments with ParkingSarasota Apartments with ParkingSarasota Apartments with PoolSarasota Apartments with Pool
    Sarasota Apartments with Washer-DryerSarasota Apartments with Washer-DryerSarasota Cheap PlacesSarasota Dog Friendly ApartmentsSarasota Dog Friendly ApartmentsSarasota Furnished ApartmentsSarasota Furnished ApartmentsSarasota Luxury PlacesSarasota Pet Friendly PlacesSarasota Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
    Cape Coral, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FL
    Venice, FLNorth Port, FLTemple Terrace, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLEast Lake, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Rosemary District

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
    Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
    Altierus Career College-Tampa