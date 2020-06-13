/
port charlotte
216 Apartments for rent in Port Charlotte, FL
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
46 Units Available
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
Studio
$992
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,077
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1143 sqft
Springs at Port Charlotte is a brand new, pet-friendly, luxury apartment community in Port Charlotte, Florida. This gated community has easy access to I-75 & Publix Super Markets, Inc.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated May 28 at 02:10pm
7 Units Available
Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln, Port Charlotte, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21300 Brinson Avenue-ACH Unit 113
21300 Brinson Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
919 sqft
Seasonal 2b/2b condo Charlotte Square - 2b/2b fully furnished 1 carport with a lovely screened lanai condo in Charlotte Square. Walking distance to shops and restaurants.
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3006 Caring Way #406
3006 Caring Way, Port Charlotte, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
904 sqft
CENTRALLY LOCATED- ANNUAL OR SEASONAL - * Suitable for medical professionals.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Section 2
1 Unit Available
145 Concord Dr N.E.
145 Concord Drive Northeast, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1424 sqft
Water Front Home - RENTED FOR 2020 SEASON - 3 MONTH MINIMUM! Lovely home located on a saltwater canal with an amazing view of intersecting waterways! Features include three bedrooms with split bedroom floor plan, two baths and all tile throughout
1 of 51
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Section 37
1 Unit Available
18606 Briggs Cir.
18606 Briggs Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2710 sqft
SPACIOUS 3-BEDROOM, 3-BATH SEASONAL RENTAL - * WATERFRONT * DOCK * HEATED POOL * SPACIOUS WITH 3-BEDROOMS, 3-BATH * TASTEFULLY FURNISHED * WI-FI INTERNET * CABLE AVAILABLE * 2-CAR GARAGE Rented Jan, Feb and March 2020.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1515 Forrest Nelson Blvd Q103
1515 Forrest Nelson Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
899 sqft
2/2 Condo 55+ Community - Nice 2/2 fully furnished condo in gated community. Ammenities include pool community pool. Must be 55 or older. Close to shopping. Off months are available at a lesser rate. At least one full month required.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Section 79
1 Unit Available
18114 Avonsdale Circle
18114 Avonsdale Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1395 sqft
18114 Avonsdale Circle Port Charlotte - Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home on a canal with dock in Port Charlotte. This home is tastefully furnished, has a screened lanai with a beautiful canal view and large fenced yard.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Section 5
1 Unit Available
401 Skylark Lane SW
401 Skylark Lane Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1095 sqft
401 Skylark Lane NW, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 - Annual Unfurnished rental. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with carport is located in the heart of Port Charlotte with easy access to shopping, restaurants, and medical facilities.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Section 37
1 Unit Available
18119 Lake Worth Blvd
18119 Lake Worth Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
940 sqft
Port Charlotte Pool home - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5845290)
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Section 25
1 Unit Available
540 Lindley Ter
540 Lindley Terrace Northeast, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1454 sqft
540 Lindley Ter Available 07/16/20 540 Lindley Terrace - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 - ANNUAL - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Carport. Heated saltwater pool and cage built by Nautilus Pools in 2015. Concrete Seawall w/ dock and covered 8000 lb. boat lift.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Section 10
1 Unit Available
355 Spring Lake Blvd
355 Spring Lake Boulevard Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1306 sqft
- (RLNE5821176)
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Section 12
1 Unit Available
1392 Blaisdell St
1392 Blaisdell Street, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Port Charlotte off Loveland Blvd - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5818358)
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Section 45
1 Unit Available
2209 Ednor St
2209 Ednor Street, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
851 sqft
Convenient Port Charlotte home - Affordable 2-bedroom 1-bathroom home in Port Charlotte, new carpet in bedrooms and new appliance in the kitchen. Carport and shed. Sorry no pets.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Section 23
1 Unit Available
708 Bayard St
708 Bayard Street Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
3 Bedrooms
Ask
single family home- Murdock - Property Id: 288741 Possible Lease option ( rent to own after 2 years) single family home in safe and convenient area in Murdock. 2 (but could be 3 bedroom) Large back yard. Lots of storage and ready to move in.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Section 6
1 Unit Available
160 Godfrey Drive NE
160 Godfrey Avenue Northeast, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1380 sqft
Delightfully Furnished Canal Home! - charming 2 bedroom/ 2 bath gulf access home with a Light and Breezy coastal feel. Sit n the large lanai and enjoy the view! Bring your fishing pole, Kayak or Canoe.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2300 Aaron St. #109
2300 Aaron Street, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
869 sqft
Annual furnished rental centrally located in Port Charlotte - 55+ Community First floor condo Fully furnished ready to move in, annual rental only 2-Bedroom 2-Bathroom Updated kitchen cabinets, appliances and counter tops Open floor plan Newer
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Section 21
1 Unit Available
18231 Regan Avenue
18231 Regan Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1682 sqft
18231 Regan Avenue Available 06/15/20 3 BED AND A DEN- NEW CONSTRUCTION - 3 BED + DEN- NEW CONSTRUCTION! THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BED AND A DEN, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE IS ALMOST 1700 SQ FT. BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION, GRANITE AND TILE THROUGHOUT.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Section 34
1 Unit Available
313 Hinton St
313 Hinton Street, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1008 sqft
213 Hinton Street Port Charlotte 3/2/1 with Pool - 213 Hinton Street Port Charlotte 3/2/1 with Pool . Fully Furnished Seasonal Rental. Heated Pool, Fenced Yard. Call for more information. Audra Pulaskie 941-218-1732 (RLNE5663580)
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19335 Water Oak Dr G102
19335 Water Oak Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
936 sqft
19335 Water Oak Drive # G102 - BOOKED NOV 2019-MAR 2020. SEASON RENTAL-HERITAGE OAK PARK-GROUND FLOOR- 2/2 CONDO!$2500/MONTHLY! CUTE AS A BUTTON! PICTURE YOURSELF IN THE BEAUTIFUL CONDO OVERLOOKING LAKES, OAKS AND PALMS.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3126 Harbor Blvd Unit 1A
3126 Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1186 sqft
3126 Harbor Blvd. 2/2 Condo - 3126 Harbor Blvd. 2/2 Ground Floor Spacious Condo. Located in the heart of Port Charlotte. Close to shopping, restaurants and Charlotte Harbor Beach. Call Audra Pulaskie 941-391-0965 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5347177)
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21307-3 Gertrude Ave.
21307 Gertrude Ave, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1170 sqft
- (RLNE3872872)
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Section 26
1 Unit Available
20362 Emerald Ave
20362 Emerald Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1220 sqft
***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - ***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** AVAILABLE: June - Dec 2020 RENTED: through May 2020 and January through April 2021 Jan-Mar $2,200* / month Apr-Dec $1,400* / month *Taxes and Fees not included Port
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Section 27
1 Unit Available
1362 Fireside St
1362 Fireside Street, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1584 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath 1,584 Sq Ft, Single Family home in a great neighborhood. Rent: $1,250.00 / month To move in we require one month security deposit + first and last month rent $3,750.
The average rent price for Port Charlotte rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,660.
Some of the colleges located in the Port Charlotte area include Florida SouthWestern State College, Ringling College of Art and Design, Florida Gulf Coast University, and University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Port Charlotte from include Fort Myers, Bradenton, Sarasota, Cape Coral, and Bonita Springs.
