Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:21 AM

39 Cheap Apartments for rent in Sarasota, FL

Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
15 Units Available
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$885
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1427 sqft
The Lexington offers one, two, three and four-bedroom floor plans with large living space, gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer (in select units) and private screened patios.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:12pm
Oneco
1 Unit Available
Hidden Acres Apartments
1284 Hidden Cir E, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$768
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Sarasota, FL, Hidden Acres provides you with ranch-style living at its finest. A quiet community nestled under large oak and pine trees, Hidden Acres offers everything you could want in a small friendly community.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
23 Units Available
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
965 sqft
At Huntington Place Apartments in Sarasota, FL, community is everything. We offer the lifestyle you're seeking in a setting that provides all the comforts you need.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2703 Hidden Lake Dr North - Unit C
2703 Hidden Lake Drive North, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
661 sqft
Clean Affordable 1 BR / 1 Bath Condo For Rent in Hidden Lake Village - Clean, freshly painted, first floor, 1-bed, 1-bath condo unit in Hidden Lake Village. Great location that's close to downtown Sarasota and quick access to I-75.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1220 34th St
1220 34th Street, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
1100 sqft
This beautiful property is a shared housing environment that is fully furnished and available for rent by the room. Ideal for a student or young professional looking for shared housing close to colleges and downtown Sarasota.

1 of 20

Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
1155 Villagio Circle, Bldg 3, Unit 102
1155 Villagio Circle, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Annual, Unfurnished, ground floor condo in gated community downtown Sarasota. - ANNUAL, UNFURNISHED 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom ground floor condo in the gated community of Villagio.
Results within 1 mile of Sarasota

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4877 Tri Par Drive
4877 Tri Par Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$845
4877 Tri Par D. - Spacious Mobile Home on a 55+ Community of Tri Par which is an amazing active community with great amenities. 2 Beds 1 bathroom close to Downtown and University Pkway. Onsite laundry facilities for all residents.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5152 PEBBLE BEACH AVENUE
5152 Pebble Beach Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
564 sqft
Looking for your next rental home in a warm sunny place, come see this 2/2 with a carport and open floor plan in Tri-Par Estates. Bedrooms and bathrooms are split.
Results within 5 miles of Sarasota
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1250 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Bradenton Reserve
6050 34th St W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
995 sqft
Apartments with new carpet and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a swimming pool with cabana and internet cafe. Located off Bayshore Gardens Parkway near Sarasota Bay and State College of Florida.
Verified

1 of 97

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Bay Shore Gardens
25 Units Available
Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from the beach with nearby entertainment at The Mall at University Town Center. Relax on your screened porch and enjoy the comfort of faux hardwood floors, ample storage and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Bradenton
11 Units Available
Sarasota South
4515 26th St W, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sarasota South, a residential community featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Bradenton, FL.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
9 Units Available
Arbor Oaks at Bradenton
5400 26th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$961
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,086
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1028 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Oaks Apartments in beautiful Bradenton, Florida. We are hidden among the beautiful tropical landscaping of 27 acres just 15 minutes from Anna Maria Island, Bradenton Beach, and Holmes Beach.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Oneco
1 Unit Available
5226 5th Street Cir W Lot 13
5226 5th St Circle West, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
1100 sqft
One Bedroom mobile home immaculately maintained. Large expansive Kitchen and Living room with additional Florida Room attached. Furnished or Unfurnished. Call now!!

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5310 26th St W Unit 506
5310 26th Street West, Bayshore Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the heart of Bradenton. At over 950 sq. ft. this spacious, split-floor plan condo has living and dining areas separated by the immaculate walk-through kitchen.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Oneco
1 Unit Available
111 50th Avenue Plaza West
111 50th Avenue Plaza West, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
600 sqft
Ready for some fun in the sun? Right now, you can rent a 2 bed/ 1.5 bath home for only $895.00 which includes the lot fees. This home is located in Heather Hills, a 55+, professionally managed manufactured home community.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
5609 23rd Street West
5609 23rd Street West, Bayshore Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
- Available July 1st - 2 bed 1 bath in West Bradenton, with carport, laundry room with hookups, large backyard partially fenced. Half Duplex, pets considered. Application fee $75 per person. credit over 600 move in costs are 1st and security.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5310 26TH STREET W
5310 26th St W, Bayshore Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
960 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the heart of Bradenton. At over 950 sq. ft. this spacious, split-floor plan condo has living and dining areas separated by the immaculate walk-through kitchen.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3245 BENEVA ROAD
3245 Beneva Road, Sarasota Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
694 sqft
Turnkey furnished condo available for a short term reservation. Located in the desired Village Brooke community.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4032 Crockers Lake Blvd Unit 8-16
4032 Crockers Lake Boulevard, Vamo, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
688 sqft
Vintage Grand Condo - Beautiful, updated unit in the popular Vintage Grand community on Palmer Ranch. This is the larger 1 bedroom 1 bath unit, ceramic tile throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
2730 PROCTOR ROAD - 104
2730 Proctor Road, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
LARGE 2 BEDROOMS WITH 2 BATHROOMS -KITCHEN -LIVING ROOM- PARKING SPACE - AIR CONDITIONNING- LARGE 2 BEDROOM APT - 2 BATH FOR RENT -GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT- IN SARASOTA- VERY CONVENIENT TO ALL- PROPERTY MANAGER ONSITE- LANAI IN BACK -- PLEASE CALL

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Bay Shore Gardens
1 Unit Available
5871 PALM LANE
5871 Palm Lane, Bayshore Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
840 sqft
FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH RENTAL APARTMENT ON THIRD FLOOR IN IMPECCABLE CONDITION. THIS IS A 55+ COMMUNITY WITH ALL AMENITIES: CLUBHOUSE, GAMES, LAUNDRY MACHINES, SWIMMING POOL, ELEVATOR, ETC.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1310 Rome Ave B
1310 Rome Avenue, Manatee County, FL
1 Bedroom
$870
Tiny And Cute! Solo Apartment w/ Veranda + Roof - Property Id: 244764 Lovely little home for a person who likes their privacy. Enjoy peaceful nights watching the sunsets from your concrete veranda with roof. Large shower in the good sized bathroom.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Bay Shore Gardens
1 Unit Available
2061 CANAL DRIVE
2061 Canal Drive, Bayshore Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
576 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION AND A PEACEFUL NEIGHBORHOOD. A 55+ COMMUNITY, HEATED COMMUNITY POOL, CLUBHOUSE, ACTIVITIES AND GAMES.

June 2020 Sarasota Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sarasota Rent Report. Sarasota rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sarasota rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Sarasota Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sarasota Rent Report. Sarasota rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sarasota rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Sarasota rents decline sharply over the past month

Sarasota rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sarasota stand at $1,088 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,398 for a two-bedroom. Sarasota's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Sarasota over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in Florida for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the two other major cities in the state besides Sarasota to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Sarasota

    As rents have fallen slightly in Sarasota, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Sarasota is less affordable for renters.

    • Sarasota's median two-bedroom rent of $1,398 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Sarasota.
    • While rents in Sarasota fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Sarasota than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Sarasota is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

